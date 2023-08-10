Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat postpone Press conference amid Section 144 Enforcement

Prominent Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat faced an unexpected obstacle. Their scheduled press conference was disrupted by the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC near Rajghat, ITO, and Red Fort. The trio are the leaders in the protests against the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers had intended to utilize their press conference on Thursday afternoon to communicate their concerns and amplify their voices. However, the imposition of Section 144, in anticipation of Independence Day celebrations, thwarted their plans.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday night, Vinesh, Sakshi, and Bajrang collectively announced their intention to hold a press conference at Raj Ghat, Delhi. Vinesh wrote:

"Hello everyone, tomorrow at 12:30 pm we are holding a press conference at Raj Ghat in Delhi. Jai Hind."

Later, DCP Central tweeted:

"In view of Independence Day celebrations, Section 144 CrPC has been invoked in areas nearby Rajghat, ITO, Red-fort etc. No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas."

No gathering of any kind is permitted in these areas.



This announcement led to the postponement of the scheduled press conference, leaving the wrestlers unable to gather and share their concerns.

Vinesh, in response to the situation, assured the media that they would reveal the new time and venue for the press conference soon. Importantly, the wrestlers' press conference is closely tied to the upcoming election of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which is slated for August 12 in New Delhi.

The athletes' concerns stem from the perceived comfortable lead of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's close aide, Sanjay Singh, and his panel in the polls.

Amidst captivating twists in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia finds himself entangled in the political landscape, highlighting the intricate interplay of sports and governance.

His involvement underscores the nuanced relationship between athletic prowess and the realm of politics. Prior reports revealed that Punia cut short his overseas training, hastening his return to India, underscoring the elections' profound importance in the wrestling circle.

Recent reports have further stirred the pot, suggesting that Bajrang engaged in a conversation with the outgoing secretary general, VN Prasood. This dialogue sheds light on the deep involvement of key wrestling figures in the electoral process.

Despite the palpable support for Brij Bhushan Singh, the incumbent WFI chief, Prasood's response to Bajrang Punia's query was clear.

“Bajrang you are a wrestler, you focus on the Asian Games selection trials and we will take care of the election."