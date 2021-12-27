Bajrang Punia starts 26-day training in Moscow ahead of busy season

Ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has commenced a 26-day pre-season training in Moscow, Russia. The pre-season training started on December 27 and will continue till January 21.

The training stint is Punia's first camp since the Tokyo Olympics, where he won the bronze medal. The Indian wrestler has reached Moscow to commence his pre-season training and hopes for a fruitful stint.

“This is my first training camp since the Olympics and I’m hoping this turns out to be a very good one,” Bajrang told media from Russia.

Bajrang Punia lists reasons for choosing Russia

The Indian wrestlers had trained in Russia before the Tokyo Olympics. Consequently, it did not come as a surprise when Bajrang Punia chose Moscow for his pre-season training.

However, the ace Indian wrestler said the experience of training with Russian wrestlers, who have won many medals on the world stage, will put him in good stead too. Punia said:

“I’ve chosen Russia as its wrestlers win the most medals in the Olympic Games and World Championships. I will draw benefits from training with the experienced wrestlers here.”

Punia is set to compete in multiple international meets in the near future. This includes UWW Ranking events, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Speaking about his future tournaments, Bajrang said:

“I have to compete in a Ranking Series tournament in Italy and Turkey in February 2022 and then take part in the Asian Championships in Mongolia in April. I’m going to give my best as my aim is to change the color of my medal in Paris Olympics 2024.”

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympics Cell (MOC) approved the ace Indian wrestler's Russia's training stint at an overall cost of ₹7.53 lakh.

Jitender and Anand Kumar have accompanied Bajrang Punia as his sparring partner and physiotherapist respectively.

