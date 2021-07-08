Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat's foreign coaches doubtful for Tokyo Olympics

With less than 20 days to go before the Tokyo Olympics, both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat’s foreign coaches' travel to Japan remains uncertain.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is yet to get approval to put Shako Bentinidis (Bajrang’s coach) and Woller Akos (Vinesh’s coach) on a flight to Tokyo.

“They are still in doubt. We are trying our best to get approval for both the coaches. But given the current condition in Tokyo and the COVID-19 protocols it is challenging,” a WFI official told Sportskeeda.

Incidentally, their personal physiotherapists have been allowed to travel to the Tokyo Olympics.

Why is WFI facing so many problems to allow Shako and Akos for Tokyo Olympics?

Both Bajrang and Vinesh are currently training outside India and are scheduled to leave for the Tokyo Olympics by July 27.

Bajrang is attending a preparatory camp in Vladikavkaz, Russia, while Vinesh is training in Estonia.

According to the new norms, the number of officials traveling to the Tokyo Olympics cannot be more than one-third of the athletes. However, the sports ministry can allow additional officials at no cost to the government.

Vinod Tomar, WFI assistant secretary, says the priority will be given to national coaches over personal trainers.

“The total support staff that can travel with the contingent is limited to 33 per cent of the number that has qualified,” he said.

Vinesh, who is considered one of the best medal prospects in the Tokyo Olympics, has been training with Akos for the last two years. She won her maiden World Championship bronze medal in 2019 while under him. Akos, however, is not a WFI official.

“We cannot send everyone to the Tokyo Olympics. There are restrictions and the priority will be given to our national coaches who have been working for so long in the national camp,” Tomar added.

In the past, if unaccredited support staff had to work with athletes they would use day passes. The pass would allow them to enter the Games village after taking prior permission. They would train with athletes and leave the location.

If they weren’t allowed to enter the Games village, the support staff would set up a workstation in hotel rooms as an alternative.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Japanese Olympic team had booked an entire hotel for their support team. The athletes would come to get massages, eat Japanese food and return to the Games village. It was a practice every top country would follow.

But with the COVID-19 condition getting worse and the host city in a state of emergency, there are now restrictions on movement.

In a worst-case scenario, Vinesh and Bajrang might just have to deal with the cards handed to them at the Tokyo Olympics. It has worked for them at times.

At the Asian Games in 2018, Akos did not travel to Indonesia from Hungary. He instead relayed instructions and tactics to her over the phone. Vinesh implemented them perfectly and grabbed her maiden Asian Games gold.

WFI is optimistic that both Shako and Akos will get the approval to travel to Japan.

“We understand that they are important to our wrestlers. We are still trying. The matter has reached the Prime Minister’s office now. We think they will be allowed,” said an official familiar with the matter.

Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia’s foreign coaches – Kamal Malikov and Murad Gaidarov – will not travel to the Tokyo Olympics.

Edited by Diptanil Roy