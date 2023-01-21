Committee set up to investigate elite wrestlers' allegations; national team doubtful for World Ranking Series in Croatia

The protesting wrestlers accusing the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)'s key officials and coaches of sexual harassment called off the stir late Friday evening after the sports ministry assured them of a probe within four weeks. However, in the aftermath of the agitation of the elite wrestlers, including Olympians, the national team is doubtful for next month’s World Ranking Series in Croatia.

“Due to agitation by the wrestlers, the WFI office wasn’t functioning and the visa procedure for Croatia is pending,” an official of the WFI told Sportskeeda on condition of anonymity. “It looks doubtful if the national wrestling team will compete in the first 2023 World Ranking Series in Europe.”

Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and Asian medal winner Jitender have already pulled out of the February 1-5 World Ranking Series. Others shortlisted for the national men’s camp, which started on January 18 at the Sports Authority of India campus in Sonepat, Haryana, have reported for the camp.

The women’s camp for Croatia was canceled by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) after several female wrestlers, including world medalist Vinesh Phogat, alleged sexual harassment at the national camp.

“The Oversight Committee will be set up by the sports ministry for the WFI. The committee will enquire into the allegations made by prominent sportspersons of sexual misconduct, financial irregularities, administrative lapses and undertake day-to-day administration of the WFI,” the sports ministry said in a statement late Friday evening.

The sports ministry's press release stated that the “Oversight Committee” will complete the enquiry in four weeks. Until then, the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will step aside from the day-to-day functioning. He has assured to cooperate in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers also approached the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to look into the matter and take the necessary steps.

The IOA has set up a seven-member panel to probe the allegations raised by the elite wrestlers against WFI officials and coaching staff.

In response to the sports ministry's direction to explain the alleged harassment of the wrestlers, the WFI in an eight-page communication, said that the federation follows a policy and abides by rules and regulations and there is no mismanagement as alleged by the wrestlers.

