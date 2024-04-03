Complete list of Indian wrestlers competing at Asian Wrestling Championships 2024

The Asian Wrestling Championship 2024 will take place from April 11 to 16 in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, which is all set to host the tournament after a gap of six years. A total of 366 wrestlers will be competing at the event across 30 weight classes.

The tournament sees 13 returning champions competing for the prize. Freestyle has four returning championships, Women's Wrestling has two and Greco-Roman has seven. Japan, who has been a dominant force in the competition, over the years, has, once again, sent a strong team, led by Yui Susaki.

Notably, four out of the six wrestlers competing in the women’s events will be taking part in the Paris Olympics. As far as the hosts are concerned, world champions Akzol Makhmudov (KGZ) and Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) would be looking to no less than winning the silverware in their respective weight classes.

Defending champions at the Asian Wrestling Championship, Akhmed Tazhudinov (BRN) will be competing at the 97kg event. He would be keen to claim his second consecutive gold in the tournament.

Speaking of Team India, Antim Panghal, world wrestling bronze medallist, has withdrawn from the competition. Anju, the U23 world championships medallist from 2021, has replaced her and will be competing at the 53kg event.

Besides, the likes of Shivani Pawar, Tamanna, and Sarita will look to win gold in the 50kg, 55kg, and 57kg events, respectively. Harshita Mor, the bronze medal winner in the under-20 wrestling championship, will be competing in the 72kg event.

Akash Dahiya (61 kg) will spearhead the men’s category in the freestyle category. The likes of Sandeep Mann (86kg) and Yash (79kg) would look to showcase their mettle in some of the toughest categories.

Complete list of Indian wrestlers competing at the Asian Wrestling Championships:

Freestyle (Men’s)

57kg - Udit

61kg - Akash Dahiya

65kg - Rohit

70kg - Abhimanyu

74kg - Yash

79kg - Parvinder Singh

86kg - Sandeep Mann

92kg - Vinay

97kg - Vicky

125kg - Anirudh Kumar

Freestyle (Women’s)

50kg - Shivani Pawar

53kg - Anju

55kg - Tamanna

57kg - Sarita

59kg - Pushpa Yadav

62kg - Manisha

65kg - Antim

68kg - Radhika

72kg - Harshita

76kg - Priya

Greco-Roman

55kg - Arjun Halakurki

60kg - Pravesh

63kg - Umesh

67kg - Vinayak Patil

72kg - Ankit Gulia

77kg - Sajan

82kg - Rohit Dahiya

87kg - Ajay

97kg - Narinder Cheema

130kg - Mehar Singh