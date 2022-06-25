CWG 2022: India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia takes Atlantic route to prepare for Commonwealth Games

India’s Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist in men’s 65kg freestyle category, Bajrang Punia, will take the Atlantic route to prepare for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The 28-year-old Indian wrestler will practice at the University of Michigan in the US to prepare for upcoming competitions, including the Commonwealth Games. He will leave early next week for a month-long exposure camp in the US.

“There are good sparring partners at the University of Michigan. The facilities are also good. The conducive environment will certainly enable me to better prepare for the Commonwealth Games,” Punia said during a virtual media interaction on Saturday.

Staying focused is another reason to practice on a foreign land.

“To avoid distraction on home soil due to family engagements, it is important to practice away in the US for a month,” Punia added.

Being an elite athlete, Punia has the luxury of getting funds sanctioned from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), while several other wrestlers will have to do with whatever is available at their disposal.

According to Punia, the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games champion, he isn’t taking Commonwealth Games lightly.

“I am fit and there is no issue with any niggle. I want to be fully prepared to face any challenge at the Commonwealth Games as it will act as a platform to evaluate my performance for the next competition, which is the World Championship in September,” the Olympic medalist explained.

Sujeet Maan, Punia’s personal coach, and physio Anand Dubey will also accompany the wrestler to the US.

“Since I have fully recovered from a knee injury, my main goal during the month-long camp in the US will be to strengthen my wrestling skills,” Punia said of his future target.

Next month’s Commonwealth Games and World Wrestling Championships in September will give a deep insight into the preparations for the 2023 season, Punia’s coach said.

“The 2014 Olympic qualification will start in 2023. We have to be fully fit and achieve Olympic qualification in the first competition,” Maan added.

