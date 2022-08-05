CWG 2022: India's Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia make merry before security concerns stop wrestling bouts

Indian wrestling stars Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia were off to a good start in their Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) campaign on Friday before security concerns stopped play.

All wrestling events at the ongoing CWG 2022 were temporarily halted due to unexpected security concerns.

United World Wrestling took to social media to announce the break. They said action will resume soon after receiving a go-ahead.

"We're taking a short pause for a safety check and will resume action once we receive the go-ahead. #WrestleBirmingham," they tweeted.

However, some sources in the know said the bouts were suspended for the time-being as some fittings on the wall had come crashing down and the entire area had to be rechecked.

All spectators, players and officials had to vacate the arena. There were fortunately no injuries to anyone.

Indian wrestling stars advance

Meanwhile, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia entered the quarter-finals of the men's 65 kg category after defeating Lowe Bingham of Nauru in his campaign opener.

Bajrang Punia was extremely dominant and scored a 5-0 win in a bout that lasted for one minute and 47 seconds. He secured the win via fall.

Bajrang will take on Jean-Guyliane Joris Bandou of Mauritius in the quarter-finals.

Deepak Punia soon followed Bajrang into the last eight after he beat Matthew Oxenham of New Zealand in his men's freestyle 86 kg category match.

Deepak was at his most dominant in a match that lasted three minutes and 22 seconds. He crushed his New Zealand opponent by a 10-0 score.

Oxenham did not even get a chance to break free from Deepak's grip and walked away from the match without a point.

Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran, and Mohit Grewal will also be in action on the first day of the wrestling event.

