Delhi High Court dismisses plea: Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat get direct entry to Hangzhou Asian Games

India’s star freestyle wrestler and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat will represent India at the Hangzhou Asian Games in their respective weight categories.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday (July 22) dismissed petitions filed by promising international wrestlers Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal challenging the exemption given to Punia and Vinesh from Hangzhou Asian Games selection trials scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Delhi.

The ad hoc panel of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) overseeing day to day functioning of wrestling in India gave direct entry to both Punia (men 65kg) and Vinesh (women 53kg) for Hangzhou Asian Games, which was opposed by others and they went to court. The court, however, refused to interfere in the selection criteria for the Asian Games.

Both Antim and Kalkal were considered strong contenders for Asian Games berths in women’s 53kg and men’s 65kg. Antim on Saturday won national selection trials in women’s 53kg, but will not be eligible for the Asian Games. In case Vinesh is unable to compete at the continental games scheduled to be held in China from September 23, Antim might get a chance.

Most of the bouts in other weight categories went on expected lines, but the major upset of the day was in the women’s 57kg as Olympian and world silver medalist Anshu Malik bowed out early. She lost to Asian medalist Sarita Mor in her opening round of 57kg. Even Sarita lost her quarterfinal match to Mansi Ahlawat, who eventually won the final bout.

The national trials were also held in the men’s Greco Roman event. The men’s freestyle will be held on Sunday at the same venue.

Since the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been suspended by the sports ministry, IOA’s ad-hoc panel is overseeing the working of WFI until fresh elections of the office bearers are conducted next month.

Results

Women: Freestyle: 50kg: Pooja Ghelot, Nirmala. 53kg: Antim Panghal, Manju. 57kg: Mansi, Sito. 62kg: Sonam Malik, Manisha. 68kg: Radhika, Priyanka. 76kg: Kiran, Divya.

Greco Roman: 60kg: Gyanender, Vikram. 67kg: Neeraj, Ankit Gulia. 77kg: Vikash, Karan. 87kg: Sunil Kumar, Manoj Kumar. 97kg: Narinder Cheema, Nitesh. 130kg: Naveen, Pravesh.