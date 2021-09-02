Domestic Wrestling season to commence from September 15

The much-awaited domestic season in Indian wrestling is all set to resume in September, said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

The Indian wrestling season will commence with the U23 Nationals which will be held on September 15 in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. It will be followed by cadet nationals and senior nationals.

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told Sportskeeda:

“We are all set to kick off the wrestling season. Actually, beach wrestling was our first competition this season but it was a test run which provet to be successful. Now, we will be heading to Amethi for the U23 national championships.”

The inaugural beach wrestling nationals were held in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

The federation is yet to decide on a date for the cadet national championship. Senior nationals, on the other hand, will likely be held in Nandini Nagar, Gonda district, Uttar Pradesh in December.

Gonda is WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s constituency. He expressed his excitement and feels the Nationals will be highly competitive given the Commonwealth and Asian Games slated for next year.

“When I say it will be high-voltage competition, I mean it will be highly-competitive because everyone is eyeing the Commonwealth and Asian Games. All the wrestlers understand the importance of these two competitions and the rewards attached to it,” Singh said.

He added that winning medals on the international stage will become easy if the wrestlers carry the nationals energy and competitive mindset to the big events.

“We are a country known for our strength and stamina. But we are still a long way to go with technique and mindset. If every wrestler competes the way they do at national championships, we will soon become a powerhouse.”

Wrestling National camp to begin next week

The men’s and women’s national camp will restart next week to begin preparations for the upcoming senior wrestling world championships. The training camp will be held in Sonepat for freestyle and Greco Roman and in Lucknow for women’s wrestling.

