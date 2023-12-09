Domestic wrestling tournament announced after 9-month hiatus

In a bit of good news for wrestlers and wrestling fans all over the country, the ad-hoc committee for the Wrestling Federation of India has announced a national championship for January 2024.

Domestic tournaments in the country have been paused for over nine months now, given that the United World Wrestling (UWW) had suspended the WFI over its failure to conduct elections.

The suspension was brought about after many of India's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia, protested against former WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, alleging sexual harassment.

Now, the ad-hoc committee has stated that the national wrestling season will kick off in January, with senior nationals to be held between the 2nd and 5th.

"The ad hoc Committee for WFI has decided to organize the 2023 Senior freestyle, Greco Roman and women’s National Wrestling Championships from Jan 2 to 5, 2024," a notification from the ad-hoc committee read (via Hindustan Times).

While it is unclear who will be participating in the event, some big names are likely to make an appearance. Post the tournament, certain wrestlers will be chosen for national camps where they will be trained for the 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier tournaments, which include April's Asian Olympic Qualifiers that will take place in Kyrgyzstan, and the World Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Turkey in May.

WFI election dates to be announced soon

After the protests from India's top wrestlers earlier this year, the governing body failed to host elections to choose a new head. This was the reason for the United World Wrestling's decision to suspend the WFI, forcing Indian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

In the most recent development, the Supreme Court cleared the way to the elections, with assistant returning officer Tapas Bhattacharya saying on December 2 (via Sportstar):

"Returning officer asked Mr. Bhupender Singh Bajwa (Wushu Association of India chief and who currently leads the ad-hoc committee) to inform if there is any change in the electoral college already notified on 25.07.2023. He was asked to provide this information at the earliest. Mr. Bajwa sought one week time. Let complete information be furnished within 5 days i.e. on or before 8th December so that final notification for holding elections be issued."