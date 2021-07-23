Explained: Why Vinesh Phogat can't get a physio for Olympics 2021

India’s ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has is unhappy with officials after her physiotherapist Poornima R Ngomdir failed to get Olympic accreditation. Vinesh took to Twitter and said she had asked for a physio for the women wrestlers “long back” but is yet to hear back on the request.

“Is it a crime to ask for one physiotherapist for four women wrestlers when there are instances of one athlete having multiple coaches/staff? Where is the balance? We have asked for a physio long and not at the last moment,” she wrote.

WFI explains why Vinesh Phogat’s request is impossible

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) explained why it is impossible to fulfill Vinesh Phogat’s request. A WFI official said:

“We understand the importance of a physiotherapist. What Vinesh has requested is not unfair but given the current conditions it is not possible. We had even requested for Bajrang Punia’s physio to go to the Olympics but it was denied. We are sending just one physio for both men’s and women’s team."

As per the norms, the number of officials traveling to the Olympics cannot be more than one-third of the athletes' contingent.

Vinesh Phogat has been training in Europe since late April and is scheduled to leave for the Olympics from her current base in Budapest, Hungary on July 26. She will compete in the 53 kg as top seed.

Throughout her international tour, she was accompanied by her coach Woller Akos and physio Poornima.

Vinesh Phogat has now asked Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and PM Narendra Modi to help her with the matter. If Poornima is not accredited she will have to return to India.

Vinesh Phogat will begin her Olympic campaign on August 5. She will stay in the Olympic Games village with her coach Woller Akos. The Hungarian is already accredited in an official capacity.

