Federation Cup 2024: Haryana wrestlers secure four gold medals on Day 2; Delhi bag three

A total of 40 wrestlers bagged medals on Day 2 of the ongoing Federation Cup in wrestling at the Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Indoor Stadium in Varanasi on Thursday.

Moving to the details of the second day’s play, Madhuri Patel from MP secured the gold medal in the 50 kg category. Chandigarh’s Gunjan Sharma secured the silver medal while UP’s Chanchal and Jharkhand’s Rimpa Kumari bagged bronze medals.

Delving into the details of the 53 kg category, MP wrestler Shivani Sharma grabbed the gold medal, while Haryana’s Kirti picked up the silver medal. Delhi’s Sheetal and UP’s Juli racked up bronze medals on the second day of the Federation Cup.

In the 55 kg category, Haryana’s Babli secured her maiden medal at the elite level. UP wrestler Manshi Yadav grabbed the silver medal, while Karnataka’s Aishwarya and Rajasthan’s Deeksha racked up bronze medals.

In the 57 kg category, Delhi’s Neha picked up the gold medal while UP’s Pooja Yadav secured the silver. Maharashtra’s Akansha and Delhi’s Unnati racked up bronze medals.

In the 59 kg, 62 kg, and 68 kg categories, Haryana wrestlers Nikita, Renchi, and Sarika grabbed the gold medals, respectively. In the 72 kg and 76 kg categories, Delhi wrestlers Srishti and Bipasha secured gold medals respectively in the Federation Cup.

A look at the Federation Cup, Day 2 results

50kg: 1. Madhuri Patel (MP), 2. Gunjan Sharma (Chd), 3. Chanchal Sirohi (UP), Rimpa Kumari (Jha)

53kg: 1. Shivani Sharma (MP), 2. Kirti (Har), 3. Sheetal (Del), Juli (UP)

55kg: 1. Babli (Har), 2. Manshi Yadav (UP), 3. Aishwarya Karigar (Kar), Deeksha (Raj)

57kg: 1. Neha (Del), 2. Sandhya Pal (UP), 3. Nisha Saini (Raj), Shilpa (Har)

59kg: 1. Nitika (Har), 2. Pooja Yadav (UP), 3. Akansha (Mah), Unnati Rathore (Del)

62kg: 1. Renchi (Har), 2. Pooja Tomar (UP), 3. Payal Patel (MP), Shrushti (Mah)

65kg: 1. Freedom Yadav (UP), 2. Manju (Del), 3. Sujatha Patil (Kar), Juhi Kumari (Bih)

68kg: 1. Sarika (Har), 2. Sumitra (Del), 3. Deepika Nain (Chd), Maya Mali (Raj)

72kg: 1. Srishti (Del), 2. Reshma (Mah), 3. Pathan Sandfar (Guj), Tanu (Raj)

76kg: 1. Bipasha (Del), 2. Ankit Shekhawat (Raj), 3. Jaspreet Kaur (Pun), Pranjal Sonkar (MP).