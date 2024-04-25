A total of 40 wrestlers secured medals on the first day of the ongoing Federation Cup in wrestling at the Maharaja Vibhuti Narain Indoor Stadium, Varanasi, on Wednesday, April 24.

Moving into the details, in the 57 kg category, Maharashtra’s Akshay Dhere defeated Parmond Kumar of Chandigarh to secure the gold medal in the final. Haryana’s Rohit and UP’s Janardhan Yadav settled for bronze medals.

Delving into the details of the 61 kg category, Haryan’s Sahil Kundu racked up the gold medal after defeating Delhi’s Amit. Lalit Kaushal from Madhya Pradesh and Manoj from Rajasthan grabbed bronze medals on Day 1 of the Federation Cup.

In the 65 kg category, Haryana’s Atul bagged the gold medal while Manish Goswami from Delhi settled for a silver medal. Chandigarh’s Deepanshu secured the bronze medal while Maharashtra’s Sonba Gongane also clinched the bronze.

In the 70 kg category, UP’s Shubham bagged the gold medal after defeating Karnataka’s Mahesh Langoti. Pankaj Kumar of Delhi and Rohit Prajapati from MP settled for bronze medals.

In the 74 kg, 79 kg, and 86 kg categories, Delhi’s Sunny, Haryana’s Sahil Dalal, and Delhi’s Ashish secured gold medals, respectively. On the other hand, in 92 kg, 97 kg, and 125 kg categories, Delhi’s Ashish, Amit Singh and Maharashtra’s Omkar Chaugule clinched gold medals, respectively, on Day 1 of the Federation Cup.

A look at the medalists on Day 1 of Federation Cup

Men’s freestyle:

57kg: 1. Akshay Dhere (MAH), 2. Parmod Kumar (CHD), 3. Rohit (HAR), Janardhan Yadav (UP).

61kg: 1. Sahil Kundu (HAR), 2. Amit (DEL), 3. Lalit Kaushal (MP), Manoj (RAJ).

65kg: 1. Atul (HAR), 2. Manish Goswami (DEL), 3. Deepanshu (CHD), Sonba Gongane (MAH).

70kg: 1. Shubham (UP), 2. Mahesh Langoti (KAR), 3. Pankaj Kumar (DEL), Rohit Prajapati (MP).

74kg: 1. Sunny (DEL), 2. Tejveer (UP), 3. Rohan Narayan Ghevodi (KAR), Naveen (HAR).

79kg: 1. Sahil Dalal (HAR), 2. Mandeep (RAJ), 3. Akshay (MAH), Sadashiv Nalavade (KAR).

86kg: 1. Ashish (DEL), 2. Gopal Koli (KAR), 3. Partham Dalal (HAR), Vijenderpal Singh (CHG).

92kg: 1. Amit Singh (DEL), 2. Vishal Kumar (UP), 3. Vijay (HAR), Ajay (HP).

97kg: 1. Omkar Chaugule (MAH), 2. Hari (CHD), 3. Aman (HAR), Basavaraj Patil (KAR).

125kg: 1. Lakshay (DEL), 2. Gurbaj Singh (PUN), 3. Sachin Panwar (CHD), Saket Yadav (MAH).