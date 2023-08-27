Former chief Brij Bhushan and wrestler Vinesh Phogat blame each other for WFI suspension

Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Singh and Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat have blamed each other for the organization's suspension by United World Wrestling.

The Indian grappler led the protest against the outgoing WFI chief, demanding his arrest after several women wrestlers filed sexual harassment charges.

On Friday, Vinesh Phogat took to social media, X (formerly Twitter), to talk about the WFI suspension. She accused the WFI chief and called him a "mafia".

“If one makes correct assessment of the loss of reputation of the WFI due to Bri Bhushan, he will be completely exposed. The national tri-colour has been shamed by a mafia,” Vinesh wrote.

Replying to Vinesh Phogat's accusation, Brij Bhushan said during a media conference from his home town that the grapplers who protested are responsible for the ban. He also mentioned that if the problem is not sorted out early, it would be a major loss for the country. Brij Bhushan went on to add that he had tried to conduct the elections multiple times.

"These ‘dharnaa jeevi’ (protesting) players are responsible for WFI suspension. They are the ones who made fun of wrestling and wrestlers of the country. If this problem is not resolved at the earliest, then there will be a major loss for India. The government told me to stay away from wrestling for some days. Again after this, for four times, I tried to conduct the elections, but every time, there was some obstruction or the other,” he said.

After Brij Bhushan's media conference, Vinesh Phogat took to social media platform X once again to share her thoughts. She called him a criminal and is doing this to save himself from the charges.

Indian athletes to compete as neutral athletes at World Championships due to WFI suspension

Indian athletes will be competing as neutral athletes in the upcoming World Wrestling Championships if the WFI suspension continues. The Wrestling Federation of India was suspended by United World Wrestling as the Indian Federation failed to conduct elections on time.

In July, an ad-hoc panel was formed, and was given 45 days to conduct the election. They were even warned by the UWW about the suspension. However, the Federation did not conduct an election within the deadline. The Indian Olympic Association President, PT Usha has written a letter to UWW to reconsider the ban and has requested a meeting.