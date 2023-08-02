The full list of the candidates nominated for the WFI elections has been released, although the list is subject to change until next Monday (August 7).

The open positions in this election include President, a title which was previously held by Brij Bhushan Singh. The other posts are Senior Vice-President, Vice-President, Secretary General, and Treasurer.

There is one open spot for President, one post for the Senior Vice-President, four positions for the Vice President, and a post each for the Secretary General and Treasurer.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Jai Prakash, Dushyant Sharma, and Anita Sheoran are the nominees for WFI President. Asit Kumar Saha, I.D. Nanavati, and Devender Kadyan are being considered for the WFI Senior Vice-President post.

Hamza-Bin-Omer, Kartar Singh, N. Phoni, Asit Kumar Saha, Jai Prakash, and Dr. Mohan Yadav are the six people nominated for Vice President. Darshan Lal, Jai Prakash, and Prem Chand Lochab are the nominees for Secretary General. Lastly, either Satya Pal Singh Deshwal or Dushyant Sharma will be named Treasurer.

The nomination papers for all nominees will be scrutinized on Wednesday, August 2, and withdrawals can be done between Thursday and Sunday. The finalized list of contesting nominees will be made public on the upcoming Monday. Post this, if it is still necessary, elections will take place on August 12.

2023 Asian Games Wrestling squad announced by WFI

Meanwhile, an 18-member team has been selected for the upcoming 2023 Asian Games that will be held in Hangzhou.

The Greco-Roman squad includes:

Gyanender - 60kg Neeraj - 67kg Vikash - 77kg Sunil Kumar - 87kg Narinder Cheema - 97kg Naveen - 130kg

The Woman's Freestyle category includes:

Pooja Gehlot - 50kg

Vinesh Phogat - 53kg (Antim Panghal as standby)

Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg

Sonam Malik - 62kg

Radhika - 68kg

Kiran - 76kg

And lastly, the Men's Freestyle team includes:

Aman Sehrawat - 57kg

Bajrang Punia - 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as standby)

Yash - 74kg

Deepak Punia - 86kg

Vicky - 97kg

Sumit - 125kg