Haryana’s Asian silver medalist in Greco Roman to shift to upper weight for Hangzhou Asian Games

India’s promising International Greco Roman wrestler Rupin from Haryana has a challenging task at hand. The 2023 Asian Championships silver medalist in the 55kg category, immediate goal is to advance to the 60kg weight category, which is one of the six Olympic weights.The other five Olympic weight group includes 67kg, 77kg, 87kg, 97kg and 130kg.

Revealing his future plans, the teenager said he will compete in the 60kg division at the Hangzhou Asian Games scheduled to be held in September in China.

“It is important for me to excel in the 60kg group during the Asian Games in September as it is an Olympic weight category,” Rupin told Sportskeeda on the sidelines of a local Greco Roman competition held recently in Safiabad, Haryana. “Advancing to the upper weight is a very challenging task. But I am mentally prepared to work hard and improve my technique to make an impact in the new weight group in near future.”

Western Railway @WesternRly Indian Wrestler Rupin has bagged Silver Medal in 55Kg Greco-Roman style Wrestling in Asian Wrestling Championship 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.



IR is proud of his young achiever currently also working as TC in Ratlam Div, WR & elated to celebrate his passion's victory for nation ! Indian Wrestler Rupin has bagged Silver Medal in 55Kg Greco-Roman style Wrestling in Asian Wrestling Championship 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan.IR is proud of his young achiever currently also working as TC in Ratlam Div, WR & elated to celebrate his passion's victory for nation ! https://t.co/NjbIeszkXG

Haryana’s international wrestler also has plans to go for an advanced training session next month to either Russia or Kazakhstan to prepare for the Asian Games in September.

“There is a proposal to practice on foreign soil in May for four to five weeks is to polish skills ahead of the Asian Games,” Haryana’s international wrestler added. “Practicing with different sparring partners in Europe will be a good education.”

Apart from emphasizing on improving technique, Rupin will have to tweak his training and diet to thoroughly prepare himself for the Asian Games starting September 23, 2023.

The World Wrestling Championships, the first Olympic qualification event of 2023, is also scheduled to be held from September 16 to 24 in Belgrade.

“Both Asian Games and the World Wrestling Championships are overlapping. I have to be healthy to qualify and compete in both the competitions,” Rupin said.

According to the teenager from Haryana, improving overall strength will also be a key feature of his training plans in the coming months.

“I need to improve my strength. I am lifting 120kg in the deadlift, but need to increase the weight to 150kg to 160kg in coming months,” Rupin revealed.

Rupin lamented the lack of support during formative years saying athletes don’t get any financial help when they are on the fringes.

According to Rupin, he has reached a good level despite the system. Going through challenging circumstances in the past has made him mentally tough.

“I started as a freestyle wrestler, but didn’t achieve any success for four long years. It was mentally and physically draining,” Rupin explained.

The former freestyle wrestler shifted to Greco Roman in 2018. Since than he hasn’t looked back.

In 2019 he won a bronze medal at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships. While in 2020 he got a job in the Railways via sports quota.

When things started moving in right direction, the promising wrestler lost his father.

“After my father passed away, I faced more problems. I haven’t met my mother and sisters in the past two years. My home is my training center,” Rupin said.

But with the support of his Greco Roman coach Surinder Kadian, he has moved ahead.

“I won silver on my debut at the Senior Asian Championships. I am happy that I am moving in the right direction,” Rupin added.

Poll : 0 votes