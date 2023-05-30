Hold fair elections or face suspension, the world wrestling body takes serious note of development in India

The United World Wrestling - the world governing body in wrestling discipline has issued a warning to the ad-hoc panel of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) that is overseeing the functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), to conduct a fair and impartial election of the WFI.

“The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag,” the UWW said in a statement posted on its website on Tuesday.

Earlier in January when the wrestlers protested for the first time at Jantar Mantar, the world governing body withdrew the senior Asian wrestling championship allotted to India. The continental event was scheduled to be held at New Delhi, but was later shifted to Kazakhstan and was held from April 9 to 14 in Astana.

Top wrestlers including 2020 Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, Rio Olympic Games bronze medalist protested against the functioning of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whose three terms as elected chief ended this year.

The wrestlers also alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers during Singh’s tenure as president. Singh has denied the allegations. The protesting wrestlers sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar for over a month demanded the immediate arrest of Singh and even knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court to file a police report. Singh is yet to be arrested as the investigation is on.

On Sunday (May 28) the protesting wrestlers planned to hold a peaceful march from Jantar Mantar to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the Delhi Police detained the wrestlers. The wrestlers termed the detention by the Delhi Police as unlawful as they were planning a peaceful march. They also took to social media platforms to air their views.

“UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations,” the world governing body further said in its statement on Tuesday.

While on Tuesday (May 30), Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat planned to immerse medals won at the global stage in the Ganges in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. But the plan was called off later at the intervention of farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers have given a five-day deadline to the government to take action against the former WFI chief.

“The UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns,” the UWW said on its website.

