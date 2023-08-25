"I can perform well at the senior level" - Antim Panghal confident of performing well at Asian Games 2023

Antim Panghal, the reigning U20 World Wrestling Champion, is poised to make her mark at the senior level, just ahead of the imminent Asian Games commencing on September 23. Her journey to this pivotal moment has been a testament to her resilience and determination.

Having secured her spot after wrestler Vinesh Phogat's withdrawal, Antim is optimistic about her prospects at the senior level. Her resolve to shine emerged after missing out on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year due to a loss against Vinesh Phogat in trials.

"After last year's Commonwealth Games trials, I was determined to do good at the senior level. I started to fight good bouts. Earlier, I used to just think about junior but after that, I got the confidence that I can perform well at the senior level as well," Antim said (via ANI News).

Notably, she clinched her third gold medal for India at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Jordan, firmly establishing her prowess on the global stage. This victory sparked a turning point in her life, propelling her to intensify her training efforts.

Antim acknowledged the transformation, saying:

"My life changed after that; I started to concentrate more on training. But I know I will have to work harder at the senior level."

Her consecutive successes at the U20 World Championships have amplified her motivation to face future challenges. Even as pressure mounts, Antim is determined to perform, understanding that medals serve as potent sources of inspiration.

"Pressure is there to win medals, but medals give you motivation," she said.

The recently concluded U20 World Wrestling Championships saw India secure 13 medals, including four golds, two silvers, and seven bronzes. Notably, Indian women wrestlers etched history by amassing seven medals, including three golds.

Vinesh Phogat's withdrawal fuels Antim Panghal's senior-level aspirations

Aged 19, Antim is resolute in making her mark at this senior-level competition. Her determination is further fueled by the withdrawal of star wrestler Vinesh Phogat, the Jakarta Asiad gold medalist, due to a knee injury requiring surgery.

Antim Panghal expressed boundless joy upon learning of her Asian Games opportunity following Vinesh Phogat's knee injury-related withdrawal. She shared this with reporters after returning from Amman, Jordan:

"My attention is now wholly on preparing for the Asian Games and the forthcoming trials for the senior World Championships."