“I am glad she is back, it is good for Indian wrestling” - Anshu Malik on Geeta Phogat’s comeback

Anshu Malik said she is happy to have veteran wrestler Geeta Phogat back and is ready to face her for the spot in the 57kg weight category. Malik is currently nursing her injuries and eyes for the Asian Championships next year.

Anshu Malik skipped the national championship in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh and now finds a new challenger in Geeta Phogat.

The 32-year-old, who was making a comeback after three years, won silver in 59kg after losing to world medalist Sarita Mor. Both the wrestlers will move down to 57kg – an Olympic bracket – for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, Anshu Malik is undeterred by the new challenge in the form of Geeta Phogat. It is part of the package, she says, and one has to be ready for it.

“It is good for Indian wrestling and for me. I am ready for the challenge, and it will keep me on toes,” Anshu Malik told Sportskeeda.

Earlier in October, Anshu Malik sustained an ankle and shoulder injury during the World Championships in October. She became the first Indian female wrestler to win silver at the marquee event after losing to twin Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis of the USA.

Since then, the teenage prodigy from Haryana has been undergoing rehabilitation to return stronger.

“I am doing better now. The rehabilitation is still undergoing and I have started doing light training. Since there are no upcoming major competitions, I have time to recover,” she said.

Anshu Malik looks for personal coach

With the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) looking to hire new foreign coaches for Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya, Anshu Malik too is planning to request one for herself.

The youngster, however, is waiting for the federation to make a decision on the foreign coaches policy before putting in a request.

“I do plan to ask for a personal coach but not now. Will see how the federation works out on this matter and then will ask them,” she said.

