In a new development in the world of wrestling, the WFI was handed an indefinite suspension by United World Wrestling on Thursday, August 24.

While the decision was not entirely surprising given the UWW's previous warnings to the WFI, Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt expressed his frustration with the whole matter, insisting that a solution should have been found by now.

Speaking on the issue, Dutt said (via The Times of India):

"I just hope there is a quick solution to the crisis. I suppose elections are the one and only option to resolve the issue. So, elections should be held as quickly as possible, so that wrestlers can also train properly."

With important tournaments right around the corner, many of which will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Dutt's concern about WFI's ban is very understandable.

"When you talk about suspension of WFI, we have to note that the Asian Games and World Championships are round the corner. Even if our wrestlers win there, our country will suffer because the quota will go to some other nation. It will be a huge loss," Dutt lamented.

The Padma Shri awardee is worried that this lack of clarity will affect the wrestlers' mindset.

"The perpetual suspense the wrestlers are facing today will affect their training and they won't be able to perform. Wrestlers are in a state of distress, thinking (about) what will happen to them, about their future," Dutt said.

Kartar Singh bemoans WFI's suspension

Yogeshwar Dutt was not the only wrestler to express his discontent over the suspension, as Kartar Singh also bemoaned the impact this ban would have on Indian wrestling.

Singh said (via The Times of India):

"It is a very big development. Already the election process has been delayed for so long. Delay after delay holding elections is not good. I suppose the next date for hearing is August 28."

"If that happens, fine. But if something doesn't come out even then, then it will cause irreparable loss to India wrestling. Major events are lined up one after the other. Wrestlers have been languishing for the last 7-8 months, it is really sad."

Kartar also mentioned the fact that this ban would reflect negativity in India's medal tally come the Hangzhou Asian Games, stating:

"Of course, it will have an impact. When your house is not in order, you cannot think what you have to do."