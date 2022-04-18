"I am looking forward to giving the best of performances" - Indian wrestler Anshu Malik

One of India's top wrestlers, Anshu Malik, is looking forward to the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, which will commence in Mongolia on April 19. Malik feels the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships would provide some much-needed competition ahead of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

A total of 20 wrestlers from the men’s team across the Freestyle and Greco-Roman categories and ten from the women’s team will compete at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.

Read: Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik part of wrestling camp for Commonwealth Games, Asian Games-bound wrestlers

Tokyo Olympics medalists Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, among others, will also be competing at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships.

Anshu Malik looking forward to the packed season

Anshu has stated that she is looking to leave no stone unturned ahead of an action-packed season. She explained:

“I have been a part of various international camps and I’m happy to have all these world-class facilities at the SAI National Center of Excellence in Lucknow. I thank the Wrestling Federation of India too for setting up the camp here ahead of the Senior Asian Wrestling Championship and the CWG and Asian Games this year. My teammates and I are looking forward to the best of performances from the upcoming tournaments."

While the women’s team have been training at the Sports Authority of India training center in Lucknow, the men’s wrestlers were training at the Sports Authority of India's regional center in Sonepat ahead of the Senior Asian Championships.

The tour has been sanctioned by the government at a cost to the tune of ₹1.28 crores for both teams.

Also read: WFI refutes wrestler Bajrang Punia's claim of non-availability of physiotherapist

Indian team for Senior Asian Championships

The following wrestlers will take part in the Senior Asian Championships in Mongolia from April 19.

Men:

Freestyle: Ravi Dahiya, Mangal Kadiyan, Bajrang Punia, Naveen, Yash, Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia, Viky, Satyawart Kadiyan, and Anirudh Kumar.

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki, Gyanender, Neeraj, Sachin Sehrawat, Vikas, Sajan, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ravi, and Prem.

Women: Manisha, Swati Shinde, Sushma Shokeen, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Manisha, Radhika, Sonika Hooda, Nikki, and Sudesh.

Also read: Ravi Kumar Dahiya wins gold in Istanbul, Bajrang Punia to practice in Iran

Edited by Ritwik Kumar