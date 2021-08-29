I think Ravi Dahiya has become a little more enduring: 57kg Olympic champion Zaur Uguev

There was no doubt that Russia’s Zaur Uguev was the favorite to become an Olympic champion but if there was anyone who could stop him in his quest it was India’s Ravi Dahiya. Uguev believes the Indian has become more enduring since the last time they fought at the world championships. He told Wrestling Russia that although Ravi Dahiya was resilient, losing was not an option.

“I can't say that during this time Ravi Dahiya has changed. Perhaps he became a little more enduring, but we went through such training that it was impossible to lose,” Zaur Uguev was quoted by Wrestling Russia as saying.

It was a repeat of the 2019 Worlds where Zaur Uguev defeated Ravi Dahiya in the semi-final. The Russian wrestler started off with a pair of step-outs. The Indian responded with a duck-under takedown, but Zaur Uguev answered with a. high-crotch takedown to end the first period leading 4-2.

The Olympic champion added a stepout in the second period, followed by a shrug-go behind takedown that all but put the match out of Ravi's reach. Dahiya got a consolation takedown at the end.

Uguev dedicates medal to his father after beating Ravi Dahiya

Zaur Uguev said his mind was completely blank. Instead, he focussed on himself and how to remain calm during the six-minute bout.

“The brain was completely turned off, I did not think about anything. I knew that everything would be fine. So much work was invested, so much passed, I was sure that there would be a result,” he said.

Zaur Uguev dedicated the gold medal to his father. He said this is the “heaviest medal” of all the ones he has won in his wrestling career.

“The medal is heavy, probably the heaviest of those that I have, and the most important. Of course, medals from the World Championship are also important, but this one is special. I want to dedicate the gold medal to my father," he added.

Zaur Uguev’s Instagram username is “Uguev11” and he now aims to stand by it at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I am still young, fresh and there is a desire to work further. Therefore, let's move on! And what is left here, only three years”.

