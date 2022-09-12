"My immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games" - Ace Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya hopes to continue his gold medal-winning run at the World Wrestling Championships. The ace Indian wrestler is leaving no stone unturned as he undergoes rigorous training in Russia, alongside several medal-winning wrestlers.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, along with his coach Arun Kumar, has honed his skills at a wrestling academy in Vladikavkaz along with Russia's Olympic gold medalist Zaurbek Sidakov. The Indian is on the back of a fine run after winning the gold medal in the 57kg category at the recently concluded 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Dahiya has put in some invaluable training time at the academy and is raring to ace the World Wrestling Championship, which commenced in Belgrade on September 10.

“My only aim in life as a sportsperson is to bring laurels to my country and my immediate goals are to win gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games,” Ravi Kumar Dahiya told select media.

He added that winning the coveted gold medals at the World Championship and the Asian Games will be an ideal preparation and buildup for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya all set to conquer expectations

Being an illustrious wrestler in India comes with the burden of expectations and Ravi Kumar Dahiya knows how to conquer them.

The Indian grappler is keen to better his bronze medal-winning performance from the last World Championships and is also eager to make amends on losing the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Although the gold medal at CWG 2022 in Birmingham established Ravi Dahiya as one of the premier Indian wrestlers, the grappler wants to train harder and live up to expectations.

“For me, the high expectations of my fans is their love and support towards me and only motivates me to do better. There is no pressure on me to perform,” he added.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya @ravidahiya60 #mykohinoor #India #love #JaiHind The way you look at me makes my heart melt. You are the result of all the love, support and affection I 've received from my whole country. You will always shine bright like a diamond #thankyou The way you look at me makes my heart melt. You are the result of all the love, support and affection I 've received from my whole country. You will always shine bright like a diamond #thankyou #mykohinoor #India #love #JaiHind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/dP2dMrzCGd

The confidence stems from the hard work he has put in, which will be tested to the hilt against the world’s top wrestlers when he begins his campaign in the World Wrestling Championships on September 17.

Edited by Diptanil Roy