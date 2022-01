Inaugural edition of National Ranking Wrestling Tournament gets overwhelming response

Over 1000 wrestlers competed in the inaugural edition of the National Ranking Wrestling Tournament that concluded at Nandini Nagar Indoor Stadium in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to Vinod Tomar, assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India, the three-day competition was organized to give opportunities to wrestlers on the fringes.

β€œDuring the National Championships, 500 to 600 wrestlers take part," said Tomar. "But in the inaugural National Ranking tournament, over 1000 athletes were seen in action. The ranking competition will be a good platform for wrestlers who are unable to compete at the National Championships due to one reason or the other."

The top four wrestlers in each of the categories, including Greco Roman (men), will also get a chance to take part in the upcoming national selection trials, said Tomar.

Results (all finals)

Freestyle (men)

57 Kg. Jyotiba Atkale (Maharashtra), Akash (Haryana), Vijay Patil (Mah), Ramkesh (Hary).

61 Kg: Pankaj (Hary), Vicky (Chandigarh), Shubham (Delhi), Akash Dahiya (SSCB).

65 Kg: Anuj Kumar (Hary), Ravinder (Hary), Mohit Kumar (Hary), Jai Bhagwan (SSCB).

70 Kg: Jaideep (Hary), Rahul (Hary), Parvinder (Hary), Tejveer Singh (Uttar Pradesh).

74 Kg: Sagar Jaglan (Hary), Karan (SSCB), Sandeep (SSCB), Vikas (Delhi).

79 Kg: Deepak (SSCB), Sachin Rathi (Delhi) Dinesh Kumar (Hary), Vicky (Hary).

86 Kg: Sanjeet (Delhi), Ashish (Delhi), Birdev Guliya (SSCB), Jointy Kumar (UP).

92 Kg: Guradeshwar Singh (Punjab), Parveen Kumar (Hary), Shaikher (Hary), Sangram Patil (SSCB).

97 Kg: Sahil (Pun), Deepak (Hary), Nitin (Hary), Nasir Hussain (Hary).

125 Kg: Mausam Khatri (Hary), Pushpender Singh (Hary), Manjeet (Hary), Partyaksh (Hary).

Greco Roman (men)

55 Kg: Ajay (Delhi), Juber (Rajasthan), Manish (Hary), Rupin (Hary).

60 Kg: Sumit (Chd), Hardeep (Hary), Pankaj (Hary), Vijay (Hary).

63 Kg: Vijay (Delhi), Vishwas (Hary), Jagat (Hary), Vinay (SSCB).

67 Kg: Malkit Hooda (Himachal Pradesh), Anil (Hary), Sachin (Hary), Sandeep (Hary).

72 Kg: Rahul (SSCB), Aman Kumar (Hary), Ankit Boora (Chd), Sri Bhagwans (Hary).

77 Kg: Sonu (Hary), Sagar (Hary), Sachin (Hary), Manjeet (Hary).

82 Kg: Ravi Malik (Hary), Yogesh (Hary), Lovepreet Singh (Pun), Satyawan (Hary).

87 Kg: Ranjeesh (Chd), Vijender (Delhi), Abhimanyu (SSCB), Manoj Kumar (Hary).

97 Kg: Deepanshu (Hary), Narinder Chima (Pun), Bhim (Hary), Nitesh (Hary).

130 Kg: Mehar Singh (SSCB), Sahil (Chd), Sonu (Hary), Prem (SSCB).

Freestyle (women)

50 Kg: Neelam (UP), Hanny Kumari (Hary), Jyoti (Hary), Minakshi (Hary).

53 Kg: Sheetal Tomar (Raj), Pinki (Hary) Manisha (Hary), Preeti (Pun).

55 Kg: Pinki (Hary), Sito (Hary), Sushma Shokeen (Delhi), Arpan Preet Kaur (Pun).

57 Kg: Srishti (Hary), Jyoti (Hary), Nikita (Hary), Usha (Hary).

59 Kg: Sanju Devi (Hary), Pushpa (Hary), Kavita (Delhi), Kusum (Hary).

62 Kg: Radhika (Hary), Sumitra (Delhi), Loveleena Kaur (Pun), Freedom Yadav (UP).

65 Kg: Bhateri (Hary), Reshma Mane (Mah), Sumita Kumari (Hary), Tina (Hary).

68 Kg: Sonika Hooda (Hary), Nikita (Hary), Meghna (Hary), Tamanna (Hary).

72 Kg: Reekita (Hary), Manu Tomar (Raj), Khushi (Delhi), Hunny (Hary).

76 Kg: Kavita (Hary), Ravita Kumari (Hary), Rakhi (Hary), Sudesh Kumari (Hary).

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee