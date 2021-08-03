Sonam Malik loses to Bolortuya Khurelkhuu, misses repechage after Mongolian fails in second round

Sonam Malik’s Olympic journey after she suffered a defeat against Mongolia’s Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in the 62 kg women’s wrestling at the Olympics on Tuesday. Mongolia won 2-2 on technicality. The final hopes of staying alive in the competition also ended after Khurelkuu bowed out in the quarterfinal round.

Both wrestlers had a cautious start to the first-round bout. The Mongolian wrestler was more passive in her wrestling and hence was put on a 30-second clock.

It meant either she scored or a point was to be awarded to Sonam Malik. Khurelkhuu, who is the 2021 Asian Championship silver medalist, tried to attack but the Indian countered it with her brute strength.

Sonam Malik opened the scoring with a push-out. She then followed it up with another one point via push out, ending the first half with a 2-0 lead.

The second half saw more action from both wrestlers.

Sonam Malik, who relies a lot on her upper body strength, went for a leg attack but Khurelkhuu successfully evaded it.

In the final 20 seconds, Khurelkuu used her experience to go for a successful takedown to score two points.

The Mongolian won due to a technicality. According to the United World Wrestling (UWW) rulebook, if the score is tied at the end of the six-minute time period, the wrestler with maximum points in a single move is declared the winner.

Khurelkhuu faced world silver medalist Taybe Mustafa Yusein (BUL) in the quarterfinal. The Bulgarain grappler dominated the bout and won 10-0 on technical superiority.

While Khurelkhuu’s repechage hopes are still alive, Sonam Malik’s Olympic is over.

What is repechage in wrestling?

In wrestling, repechage comes into effect for the wrestlers who lose in the pre-quarterfinals and last eight. It allows the grapplers a chance to revive themselves and get a shot at the bronze medal. However, the repechage rule only applies if the opponent they lost to reaches the final. The winner then faces the losing semi-finalist for the bronze medal bout.

Edited by SANJAY K K