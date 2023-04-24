India’s heavyweight wrestlers are back on dharna, demand immediate action WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

India’s heavyweight in wrestling, including world and Olympic medalist, were back at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to protest against alleged sexual harassment of female athletes by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Sunday’s protest was the second time in three months. This time wrestlers have demanded immediate action against the WFI president, who is a Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI @ANI Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh Vinesh Phogat and seven other wrestlers move Supreme Court seeking registration of FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Singh https://t.co/D7ptm2DSbf

With five months to go until the 2023 World Wrestling Championships scheduled to be held in Belgrade from September 16 to 24, the ongoing protest could have serious repercussions on national team preparation for the world championships, which is the first 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualification event of 2023.

The wrestlers have also lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against WFI president for alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers attending the national camp.

Earlier in January this year, two-time Olympian Vinesh Phogat was among others to protest against WFI's functioning and alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers. However, on the intervention of the sports ministry that constituted the oversight committee and temporarily suspended the WFI during the investigation, the wrestlers called off the protest.

Members of the oversight committee investigating the allegations against the WFI chief have submitted their report to the ministry. The protesting wrestlers have also demanded that the oversight committee report be made public.

Sakshi Malik, the Rio Olympic Games bronze medalist, alleged that more than two months have passed, action hasn't been initiated against the WFI chief.

“The WFI is functioning as usual. The national competition is being held under the ageis of the WFI,” Sakshi, who was sitting on dharna along with several other top wrestlers said.

This time wrestlers claimed they will continue to sit on a dharna until action is taken against the WFI chief.

Poll : 0 votes