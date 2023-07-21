Indian athletes shine at U20 Junior Asian Wrestling

As the U20 Junior Asian Wrestling proceeds, the Indian contingent is proving its mettle with consecutive excellent performances executed competing in various categories. As per the latest update, the Indian wrestlers have further contributed to India's medal tally, lately winning gold and bronze.

In recent events, wrestler Mohit Kumar, while competing in a freestyle event, shone in the 61kg weight category. He overpowered his opponent, hence, ended up winning a well-fought gold medal. Finishing up in first place shows his love for the sport and the dedication he has adhered to.

The achievements in the freestyle event commenced further as another wrestler, Mukul Dahiya, depicted his prowess in the 86kg weight category. While competing, he dominated his rivals and proved that no one was better than him. He finished first on the podium and was awarded a well-deserving gold medal for his efforts.

Another wrestler, Vinay also shone in the 92kg weight category of U20 Junior Asian Wrestling. He gave tough times to his opponents showing special moves during the match. However, he fell short of two places and had to settle for a bronze medal.

Rajat Ruhal shared the same destiny as Vinay as he won a bronze medal in the 125kg weight category. Despite falling short, both of them gained praise for showing solidity throughout the match.

India's medal tally remains unstoppable in U20 Junior World Championship

Team India's medal tally saw further addition in U20 Junior Asian Wrestling as more wrestlers continued to dominate in various categories.

Competing in the 57kg weight category, Udit showed his worth over his top-notch rivals. He gave them challenging times and managed a prestigious gold medal finishing at the top of the podium.

Jaskaran Singh further added to India's medal haul in the U20 Junior Asian Championship. Featuring in the 65kg weight category, he proved his mettle by defeating his opponents. His hard work and determination earned him a shining gold medal and a top spot on the podium, shining bright among others.

Sagar Jaglan was another gold medal winner, who was battling in the 79kg weight category. He showcased brilliance over his rivals to earn recognition. On the other hand, featuring in the 97kg weight category, Deepak Chahal secured a bronze medal, falling short of two places.

These back-to-back medals for the Indian wrestlers show their determination and dedication to the sport. These athletes are striving to carry on these performances in the forthcoming days of U20 Junior Asian Wrestling to shine bright.