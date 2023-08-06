Indian Women's Wrestlers shine with Medals at U17 World Championships in Istanbul

In a dazzling showcase of talent and determination, Indian women's wrestlers left an indelible mark on the U17 World Championships held in Istanbul. The young athletes clinched a total of five medals - one gold, three silver, and one bronze.

Rachana, competing in the 40 kg weight category, secured a well-deserved silver medal for her stellar performance throughout the championship. Despite facing a formidable opponent in the final, she fought valiantly, losing by a narrow margin of 4-3 to Japan's Koharu Akutsu.

In the 46 kg weight category, Muskan's tenacity and skill earned her a silver medal as well. Although she faced a formidable challenge in the final against Japan's Natsumi Masuda, Muskan's fighting spirit was evident in an 11-6 defeat.

Another star on the Indian roster was Neha, who demonstrated her prowess in the 57 kg category. Neha showcased her technical brilliance by securing a resounding victory of 10-0 against Korea's YeoJin Min in the bronze medal match, thereby adding to India's medal tally.

The highlight of the tournament came with Savita's extraordinary performance in the 61 kg weight category, which earned her the coveted gold medal. Displaying exceptional skill and determination, Savita outperformed her opponents, including Japan's Konami ONO, in the final, clinching victory with a 9-6 scoreline.

Srishti, wrestling in the 69 kg category, put up a brave fight, earning a silver medal. Though she faced a tough challenge in the final against Croatia's Veronika Vilk, Srishti's journey to the silver medal was a testament to her dedication and hard work.

India's Women's team claims third place in U17 World Championships, behind Japan and USA

India's young and promising athletes showcased their talent and determination at the U17 World Championships, securing a remarkable third place in the final standings with 118 points.

Japan emerged as the undisputed champion with an impressive 200 points, demonstrating their dominance and depth in various sporting disciplines. The United States followed closely in second place with 122 points, showcasing the strength of their young athletes across multiple sports.

Turkey secured the fourth spot with 104 points, and Uzbekistan followed in fifth place with 79 points. Germany finished sixth with 40 points, and Kazakhstan took the seventh spot with 36 points, showcasing their sporting potential.

Poland and Norway secured the eighth and ninth positions with 28 and 27 points, respectively, displaying passion and determination. Croatia, with 25 points, rounded up the top 10, celebrating their young athletes' achievements in the U17 World Championships.