Indian women wrestlers gather 5 medals in U20 Asian Championships 2023

The Indian contingent has been showcasing amazing performances in the U20 Asian Championships 2023. Envisioning their dedication, the amateur wrestlers are striving to make their names in the wrestling world, as they executed worth-recognising performances a day back.

Contributing to India's medal tally, the women's wrestlers showed their prowess and seized a total of five well-fought and well-deserved medals. This tally includes two golds, as many bronzes, and one silver, which shows the athlete's interest in nurturing themselves in the esteemed sport of wrestling.

Among the medalists is dedicated Nitika. The lady competed in the 59kg weight category and overpowered her rival to the core. It let her clinch the shining gold medal as she bagged first place on the podium.

Similarly, her counterpart Priya demonstrated likewise performances, defeating her rival in the 76kg weight category. As a result, Priya was awarded the highest place on the podium, as she got clicked with a gold medal on her chest. Thanks to their superior performances to contribute to India's gold medal haul.

Dedicated women add silver and bronze medals to India's tally in U20 Asian Championships

Apart from the gold medalists, India also had a reason to shower pride on the young silver medalist. Jyoti, who dominated the 55kg weight category, not only clutched the silver medal but also proved her athleticism while fighting on a grand stage of the U20 Asian Championships.

India is also relishing two deserving bronze medals, as two determined ladies ended up in third places while competing in separate weight categories. Arju, the wrestler in development, pictured her talent in the 68kg weight category which earned her third place. Although she fell two places below, a bronze medal is a sign of her resilience and concentration toward the sport.

Apart from her, Priyanshi took some guts and fought against the odds in the 50kg weight category. It let her secure third place, hence, a well-deserving bronze medal which she can cherish as a result of her hard work.