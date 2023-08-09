Indian Wrestler Rani Rana lodges dowry harassment case against husband and in-laws

Indian international wrestler Rani Rana has lodged a complaint against her husband after facing harassment due to dowry. She also filed a case against her in-laws for restricting her from participating in wrestling.

Following the complaint from Rani, the Superintendent of Police SP Meena, tried to settle the issue between the couple through couples counselling but it did not work out. The police had filed an FIR at the moment and further investigation is underway.

According to her complaint, Rani has been facing harassment for years now and things got worse in May when she was beaten by her husband. She faced harassment from her husband's family while returning from a conference in May. Things got heated and her husband ended up twisting her hands.

Her mother, who was present during the incident, had recorded the entire event and it served as major evidence in the case. Rani Rana lives with her mother at the moment. Notably, the wrestler also served as the brand ambassador for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative of the Central Government.

Rani Rana's career

Rani Rana is one of the promising Wrestlers from India. She came to the spotlight when she won the gold medal in the U23 National Wrestling Championships. She followed it up with a gold medal in the U20 National Championships. Rani Rana also went on to win medals in the Senior Wrestling Championships from 2017 to 2020.

In 2016/17, Rani clinched a Bronze Medal in the Senior Wrestling Championship, where she also crossed paths with her future husband, a boxer. After almost three years, the couple got married in February 2020.

According to the complaint, Rani has been facing harassment since July 2020. The family had demanded dowry from the wrestler and when she had refused, there was verbal abuse.

The husband had started asking money for his own ventures as well and the family had stopped her from practicing. Rani, who competes in the 55kg category, currently stays with her mother in Gwalior.