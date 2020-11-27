Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat tie the knot

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat tied the knot at Balali village in Haryana on Wednesday. The ceremony was a private affair with only close friends and family members attending as per COVID-19 protocols.

Both Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia shared photos from the wedding on their respective social media accounts on Thursday.

You Complete Me ❤️ Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness. #SangRang @BajrangPunia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFIgSPNh6Q — Sangeeta Phogat (@sangeeta_phogat) November 26, 2020

Sangeeta, the youngest of the famous Phogat sisters, met Bajrang Punia at the SAI Centre in Sonipat during a camp. While elder sisters Geeta and Babita were acquainted with Bajrang from before, it was there that Sangeeta got to know him.

The 26-year-old Bajrang and the 22-year-old Sangeeta Phogat got engaged in November last year. With Bajrang having already bagged a quota for India in 65kg, their initial plan was to get married after the Tokyo Olympics. But with the mega quadrennial Games getting postponed to 2021, they had to alter their plans and decided on a winter wedding this year.

Sangeeta's sisters - wrestlers Geeta, Babita, and MMA star Ritu had been sharing glimpses from the wedding rituals of their youngest sister for the past few days.

Bajrang Punia to train in the USA, Sangeeta Phogat eyes comeback

A former national medallist, Sangeeta Phogat grapples in 59kg. But an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear sustained at a national camp in Lucknow last year kept her out of action.

Sangeeta Phogat had to undergo surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation process took seven to eight months. The Olympic postponement has renewed her hopes of representing India at the prestigious tournament, and she will now be focusing on the 62kg Olympic weight division.

As for Bajrang Punia, he will soon be leaving for the USA to take part in an eight-man prize money tournament. The Asian Games champion will then be staying back in the USA for a month to train at a facility near the Michigan University.