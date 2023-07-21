Indian wrestlers demand fair trials for Asian Games selection

Junior Indian wrestlers are raising their voices against the immoral activities of interlinked officials, emitting biased behaviors toward the athletes. As the Asian Games are due to take place in September 2023, the wrestling federation has not conducted any trials for junior wrestlers to finalize their names to appear in the prestigious event.

These players have raised their voices against the federation mentioning their hard work and demanding fair trials. They are emphasizing that those with no achievements in the last few months are sent for Asian Games, whereas, those, striving hard are ignored.

Anju, who is a bronze medal winner in U23 World Championship, and also has two golds in her medal tally from the senior championship, objected to those who are directly being selected for the esteemed Games. Her motive is 'justice' and wants athletes to wear Indian jerseys on a fair trial basis.

The 53kg category wrestler stressed,

"I demand trials for junior players so they can proceed to Asian Games. These players have been working hard for a year now, and deserve selection based on merit."

Antim Panghal questions those sent without achievements for Asian Games

Antim Panghal, who became the first Indian women medalist in World Junior Championships last year, also raised her voice to seek justice for herself and her counterparts. She questioned the athletes with zero achievements recently who are sent for the upcoming Asian Games.

Specifically, Antim mentioned wrestler Vinesh, who, despite being injured and having no achievement in the last 12 months, has been prioritized over her and other potential athletes like Sakshi Malik. She said:

"The officials are saying that they will send Vinesh this time. It should not happen like that those with bigger achievements are being ignored for months. We are not being considered for top-notch tournaments despite winning consecutive medals recently. I also had a 3-3 bout with Vinesh but despite that, he is prioritized over me and my mates. This will also refrain us from playing World Championship."

Closing up, she questioned if she and her mates should leave wrestling after they are being ignored for a long time now.

One of the Indian wrestlers, Ravinder Dahiya, also joined the forces to speak against the mafia. Cursing the wrestling federation, the freestyle wrestler mentioned that he also dreams to represent India on a big level as he carries experience and records.

He said:

"Those who top the trials should be proceeded to the Asian Games."

Anshu Malik, another well-known Indian wrestler, also joined those raising voices against wrestling federation injustice. He added that their rights are killed as they are barely getting any opportunity to represent the nation. He said:

"The biggest dream of a player is to win medals for his country in games like the Olympics and Asian Games and make all the countrymen proud, but what if the rights of those players are killed? The demand for the trial of junior players is absolutely right and it is their right. I support the demand for junior players."