Indian wrestlers win three bronze medals on Day 1 of the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

The Indian wrestlers had a bright start to their campaign as three youngsters managed to clinch bronze medals in their respective categories on the opening day of the U23 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 on Thursday.

While Pravin Pandurang Patil won the bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 60 KG weight category, Khelo India and NCOE athletes Vikas and Nitesh won the bronze medals in the Greco-Roman 77 KG weight category and Greco-Roman 97 KG weight category, respectively.

While Pravin Pandurang Patil won the bronze medal in the Greco-Roman 60 KG weight category, Khelo India and NCOE athletes Vikas and Nitesh won the bronze medals in the Greco-Roman 77 KG weight category and Greco-Roman 97 KG weight category, respectively.

India will be looking to add many more medals to their tally in the upcoming three days of the competition. On Friday, the Indian wrestlers will be competing in the 55Kg, 63 Kg, and 87Kg weight categories of the men’s U-23 Greco-Roman wrestling.

Meanwhile, in the women’s U-23 Greco-Roman wrestling, the wrestlers will be competing in five different weight categories, including 53Kg, 57Kg, 62Kg, 65Kg, and 72Kg.

India will look to repeat their success at the U17 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023

Ahead of the U23 Asian Wrestling Championship, Kyrgyzstan also hosted the U17 Asian Wrestling Championship 2023 and was concluded on June 13.

The young Indian wrestlers had a gala time at the championship as they won a total of 24 medals. This tally included eight gold, nine silver, and seven bronze medals.

The Indian contingent will now be hoping for a similar return in the U23 category as well. The team has made a strong start and in the next three days, they will be competing in 23 different categories, including male and female wrestlers.

