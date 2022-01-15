Inspire Institute of Sport signs three-year High Performance agreement with Wrestling Federation of India

The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) signed a three-year High Performance partnership agreement with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday.

The agreement was formally signed in the presence of Inspire Institute of Sport founder Parth Jindal and WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Under the terms of the agreement, the IIS will work alongside the national sports federation to provide scholarships to wrestlers across different age groups. It will also lend its support in hosting regular national wrestling championships for all categories.

The IIS wrestling program has groomed over 90 wrestlers since 2017. The institute has seen the wrestlers train under the likes of head coaches Yandro Quintana of Cuba and Iran's Amir Tavakolian. The wrestlers have come out in flying colors as they have managed to clinch over 120 medals at national, continental and international level wrestling tournaments.

We will be able to positively impact the sport: Founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport

Top Indian wrestlers including, Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Seema Bisla, among several other grapplers, have trained and were nurtured at the IIS institute.

Founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport, Parth Jindal, is ecstatic about joining hands with the WFI and aiming to touch greater heights in the future. Speaking on the occasion, Parth Jindal told the media:

"The sport of wrestling has a long tradition and history in India and we are thrilled to partner with the WFI to help the sport achieve greater heights in the coming years. I am confident that through this partnership, we will be able to positively impact the sport and Team India's performances in the run-up to Paris 2024."

Meanwhile, the president of the Boxing Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hailed the IIS Institute's efforts in strengthening the wrestling infrastructure in India. The WFI president said:

"I have been impressed by the Inspire Institute's efforts and initiatives to develop the wrestling infrastructure in Bellary and look forward to welcoming Parth and his team as WFI partners as we take the next steps in the development of wrestling in the country."

