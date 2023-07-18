Interim bail granted to Brij Bhushan Singh and Vinod Tomar in Sexual Harassment case

The Delhi court has granted interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh, the outgoing chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), and the co-accused, Vinod Tomar. The bail was given for two days in relation to a case involving alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers.

Singh and Tomar appeared before the Delhi court on Tuesday to seek bail concerning the sexual harassment case. Their regular bail hearing is set for July 20, and they have been granted interim bail until then.

ANI @ANI Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar granted interim bail by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court in the case of alleged sexual harassment of wrestlers.

Multiple complainants have accused Brij Bhushan of various instances of sexual harassment, molestation, and stalking. The Delhi Police filed a chargesheet on June 15 against the six-time MP, accusing him of assault, sexual harassment, stalking, and criminal intimidation under IPC sections.

The court's decision to grant interim bail raises questions about the severity of the allegations and the need for a thorough investigation. It highlights the significance of addressing cases of sexual harassment promptly and ensuring a fair judicial process.

The allegations against a prominent figure in Indian Wrestling have sparked concerns about the safety and well-being of female athletes. It is imperative to create a culture of respect and gender equality within sports organizations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As the legal proceedings continue, the wrestling community and the public at large await further developments in the case. The outcome will have a significant impact on the accountability and transparency of sports organizations, ultimately shaping the future of women's participation in wrestling.

Chargesheet reveals detailed molestation allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh

The chargesheet filed last month revealed that one complainant detailed instances of molestation at six specific locations involving Brij Bhushan Singh. Singh's counsel raised concerns about media coverage, prompting the judge to suggest moving an application before the higher court or trial court.

The judge assured that an appropriate order would be given if such an application were filed, but no application was submitted. Additionally, another FIR was filed against Singh based on allegations made by a minor wrestler under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

This case adds to the previous accusations made by seven female grapplers who accused Singh of sexual harassment. The legal proceedings continue as the allegations are examined and a fair trial is sought.