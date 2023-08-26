IOA plea to United World Wrestling to lift Wrestling Federation of India suspension

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has requested the United World Wrestling (UWW) to lift the suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday. The UWW had suspended WFI after they failed to conduct the election on time.

The IOA has written a letter to the UWW, requesting to lift the suspension and mentioned how the Association has been making efforts to conduct an election.

The letter which was signed by IOA president P T Usha, Secretary General Kalyan Chaubey and ad-hoc panel's Bhupender Singh Bajwa, mentions how the multiple court cases because of disputes have caused the delay in conducting the election.

The letter also mentions that the disputes are being sorted out and has also requested a meeting in order to discuss the way ahead.

"All our efforts are being made to vacate the stay and resume the election process. The IOA requests that provisional suspension be held in abeyance. The IOA also requests for an early meeting to discuss the way ahead," The letter read.

Indian wrestlers will have to compete as 'neutral athletes' at World Wrestling Championships

Due to the ban of the Wrestling Federation of India, the Indian grapplers cannot use the tri-colour flag and will have to participate in upcoming events as 'neutral athletes'.

The selection trials for the World Wrestling Championships took place on Friday. The reigning U20 Wrestling World Champion Antim Panghal headlined the selection trails and is all set to compete in the Wrestling World Championships.

However, she will have to compete as a neutral athlete and cannot represent India at the major event because of the WFI suspension. Sarita Mor, Divya Kakran and Antim Kunu are a few other top names who have topped the Wrestling Selection Trials. The upcoming World Wrestling Championships is a compulsory event for the 2024 Paris Olympics Qualification.

The IOA had appointed an ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, on April 27. The committee was supposed to conduct an election within 45 days. However, the panel could not honour the deadline, despite a warning about suspension from UWW.