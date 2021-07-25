Ishant Sharma faces Twitter backlash after declaring junior cadet world champion as Olympic gold medal winner for India

India's first medal at the Olympics 2021 came courtesy of Mirabai Chanu on Saturday. The weightlifter from Manipur won silver in the 49 kg category. Just a day later, India's Priya Malik won gold at the World Cadet Championships in Hungary. The Indians have had a great weekend as they also won the overall title at the Championships.

Priya Malik's victory invited appreciation from a host of celebrities and Indian fans. However, several of them got the most important thing wrong: the tournament.

What did fans congratulate Priya Malik for?

Many fans credited Priya Malik with winning gold at the Olympics 2021. Just a day after Mirabai Chanu's silver in Tokyo, the Summer Games have been on everyone's minds while the tournament in Hungary went largely unnoticed.

Priya, who hails from Haryana, dominated the final against Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus 5-0 to win the 73 kg event. While being named an Olympic medalist is obviously an honor, young Priya would definitely prefer to clinch the medal first and then receive the appreciation. She has started her journey in style but will have to continue working hard to get to that level.

Twitter reactions to Priya Malik's gold medal win

Among the fans who credited Priya Malik with the Olympic gold was India's bowling sensation Ishant Sharma. He congratulated Priya Malik on Twitter for apparently winning the Olympic medal, but quickly realized the error. He took the tweet down, but not before Twitterati had their fun with it.

