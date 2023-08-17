Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia has lashed out at the government, saying that the wrestlers were falsely promised no one close to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh would be allowed to contest in the WFI elections.

Earlier this year, several Indian female wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, accused Singh of sexual harassment and molestation.

Given that Sanjay Kumar Singh, a close aide of Brij Bhushan Singh, is currently one of the two people in the running for WFI President, Punia expressed his frustration.

“Those close to Brij Bhushan are in the fray for the elections. Sanjay Kumar Singh is contesting for the post of WFI president," Punia told the Indian Express. "If Sanjay Kumar wins, it is equal to Brij Bhushan winning the elections."

"The government had promised us that those close to Brij Bhushan and his family members won’t contest. But that doesn’t seem to be the case now," he added. "The government must fulfill its promise, otherwise, women wrestlers won’t be safe. How long will women wrestlers live in fear?"

Bajrang Punia insisted that once the WFI is rid of anybody with connections to Brij Bhushan Singh, more wrestlers will come forward and talk about what they went through.

“The moment it is clear that the WFI has nobody connected to Brij Bhushan, other victims of sexual harassment will also have the courage to talk about what they went through. Brij Bushan is so powerful and well-connected. That is why we want change in the WFI,” Punia said.

The 29-year-old also remarked that the government's inability to stick to its word has added unnecessary distress at a time when he should be preparing for upcoming tournaments.

“It has been mental torture for me and Vinesh," Punia said. "After calling off the protest, we wanted to give 100 percent to training. But how is that possible when we know that Brij Bhushan’s people could run the federation again. We have been talking to the government, the sports ministry, and the Sport Authority of India to ensure that those close to Brij Bhushan are not part of the election process."

Bajrang Punia stated that he cut short his training in Kyrgyzstan when he heard the news of Sanjay Kumar Singh running for WFI President.

"After returning to India, a lot of my time has gone in meetings and phone calls. It is very difficult to focus on wrestling and training when the future of the sport in India is at stake," he concluded.

Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers back Anita Sheoran for WFI President

Bajrang Punia and fellow wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik have put their weight behind Anita Sheoran for WFI President. Sheoran is a wrestler herself, and a 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Speaking in the same interview on the reasoning behind wanting Sheoran as President, Punia stated:

"Anita is a former wrestler. She understands the sport, knows the sacrifices wrestlers have to make to win a medal for the country and will be the voice of wrestlers. Most importantly, women wrestlers will feel safe."

The WFI elections are scheduled for August 18.