Junior Indian wrestlers hold protests against Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat

Hundreds of junior Indian wrestlers have come out on the streets to protest against the renowned wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat. Along with shouting slogans against these wrestlers, the protestors are also carrying banners reading 'UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers.' They believe that these senior wrestlers have adversely affected their careers.

Some of the banners also demand the interference of the United Wrestling Federation to sort out the current turmoil in Indian wrestling. It is pertinent to mention that the UWW banned the WFI last year after the Indian authorities failed to conduct the elections as a result of cut-rate management.

These junior Indian wrestlers gathered at Jantar Mantar and are protesting against the loss of one year blaming Punia, Malik, and Phogat. The protestors, who arrived in buses, belong to different areas of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.

While a large pool among them comes from Virender Wrestling Academy in Narela, around 300 hail from Arya Samaj Akhara. The number of Junior Indian wrestlers keeps on rising as many more wrestlers are joining their colleagues in the protest.

Junior Indian wrestlers also demand to restore WFI

These protestors are not only raising slogans against three senior wrestlers but have also demanded to restore the Wrestling Federation of India. Currently, the WFI is being run by a three-member ad-hoc panel appointed by the sports ministry.

Although the security has intervened and tried stopping the protestors no results have been obtained so far. These disturbances in WFI have been going on since June 2023, also causing the termination of training camps and tournaments.

Back in April 2023, Punia, Malik, and Phogat took part in a sit-in protest against WFI to demand the arrest of the WFI chief back then, Bhushan Sharan Singh, for sexually harassing female wrestlers. Thousands of people from all across the nation showed support for three of them to raise their voices against harassment.