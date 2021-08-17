Junior World Championship Wrestling: Gourav Baliyan, Deepak bronze medals match timings, live streaming details

The Indian wrestlers Gourav Baliyan (79 kg) and Deepak (97 kg) will compete for bronze medals at the Junior World Championship Wrestling on Tuesday. Shubham (57 kg) and Rohit (65 kg) will also be in contention for the podium finish after they received repechage rounds.

Gourav Baliyan, who was one of the wrestlers to stake a claim in the 74 kg senior Indian wrestling team last year, won his first two rounds without any fuss. However, he was crushed by Iran’s Mohammad Ashghar Nokhodilarimi by technical superiority.

The Indian wrestler began by defeating Abubkr Shukurov of Tajikistan 12-1 on technical superiority. He then got past Russia’s Alik Badtiev 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

Deepak kicked off his campaign in the 97 kg of Junior World Championship Wrestling with a 5-1 win over Belarus’ Aliaksei Parkhomenka. He followed that up with an overpowering 9-4 win against Georgia’s Luka Khutchua.

However, he was thrashed by America’s Brazton James Amos in the semi-final of the Junior World Championship Wrestling. Amos switched to men’s freestyle from Greco Roman.

In the 57kg competition of Junior World Championship Wrestling, Shubham was no match for Russia’s Ramazan Bagavudinov. The Russian's superior technical acumen was on display in the quarterfinal bout.

Bagavudinov went on to reach the final of Junior World Championship Wrestling. This means Shubham is back in the competition and will fight in the repechage round.

Junior World Championship Wrestling Live streaming details

The medal rounds will begin at 6:00 pm local time (6:30 pm IST). Junior World Championship live streaming will be available on WrestlingTV.in.

Junior World Championship Wrestling RESULTS: Freestyle

57kg

GOLD: Ramazan BAGAVUDINOV (RUS) vs Muhammet KARAVUS (TUR)

SF 1: Ramazan BAGAVUDINOV (RUS) df Nuraddin NOVRUZOV (AZE), 7-0

SF 2: Muhammet KARAVUS (TUR) df Manvel KHNDZRTSYAN (ARM), 8-4

65kg

GOLD: Ziraddin BAYRAMOV (AZE) vs Shamil MAMEDOV (RUS)

SF 1: Ziraddin BAYRAMOV (AZE) df Beau BARTLETT (USA), 6-2

SF 2: Shamil MAMEDOV (RUS) df Seyedhassan EBADIMERMETI (IRI), 14-8

70kg

GOLD: Dzhabrail GADZHIEV (AZE) vs Erfan ELAHI (IRI)

SF 1: Dzhabrail GADZHIEV (AZE) df Stanislav SVINOBOEV (RUS), 6-1

SF 2: Erfan ELAHI (IRI) df Stanislav NOVAC (MDA), 8-3

79kg

GOLD: Mohammad NOKHODILARIMI (IRI) vs Ashraf ASHIROV (AZE)

SF 1: Mohammad NOKHODILARIMI (IRI) df Gourav BALIYAN (IND), 10-0

SF 2: Ashraf ASHIROV (AZE) df Makhambet NURZHAUBAYEV (KAZ), 11-3

97kg

GOLD: Polat POLATCI (TUR) vs Braxton AMOS (USA)

SF 1: Polat POLATCI (TUR) df Ali ABDOLLAHI (IRI), 9-8

SF 2: Braxton AMOS (USA) df DEEPAK (IND), 9-1

Edited by Diptanil Roy