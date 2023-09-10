Khap Panchayats of Haryana shift their stance on Asian Games 2023 wrestler selection

In a recent development, Haryana's influential Khaps have chosen to step back from the issue surrounding wrestler selection for the forthcoming Asian Games. The decision was made during a Khap Panchayat, or village council, meeting, summoned in Jind district, with Om Prakash of Kandela village in charge.

This judgment comes in the wake of a debate that flared in July when some wrestlers and their families threatened to boycott the Asian Games trials. Their dissatisfaction arose from the exemptions given to Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and world medalist Vinesh Phogat (53 kg).

While Vinesh Phogat has since undergone surgery, Bajrang Punia said that he would stand by the Khap Panchayat's decision.

It's worth mentioning that the Khaps had earlier rallied behind wrestlers like Bajrang, Vinesh, and Sakshi Malik when they made allegations of sexual harassment against the interim Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Om Prakash says Khap Panchayat can't decide such matters

The recent Khap Panchayat, however, took a different perspective. Om Prakash, the council's head, stressed that this was a matter only for the national federation to determine.

"The athletes' federation (WFI) can only decide on this and not the Khap. The Khap Panchayat is moving away from this. We leave this on the federation, and the Khaps will not interfere in this matter," he declared.

This decision marks a shift from the last two inconclusive panchayats. Notably, Bajrang Punia, whose forthright entry to the Asian Games had created the controversy, was missing from the recent meeting. He has publicly expressed his willingness to accept the panchayat's decision.

During their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the notable figure in the Wrestling Federation of India, the wrestlers found backing from the Khaps.

They were also backed by farmer associations as well as famous sports figures like Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra.

This latest plot highlights the complex nature of the problem and the rising distinction of the need for the national federation to take the reins in deciding issues of athlete selection for global competitions.