Fights village bullies, survives lockdown, wins Cadet Worlds gold: Komal now chases Olympic champion dream

16-year-old Komal received a rousing welcome when she reached her village Patti Kalyana in Panipat. After all, the teenager is the first since Sonam Malik to win two consecutive cadet world championships. She defeated Azerbaijan’s Ruzanna Mammadov in the final of the 46 kg category to clinch the title.

“What she has done cannot be expressed in words. But I can say this, that my daughter has done something extraordinary. I am so proud of her,” her father, Satish Kumar, says while holding back tears of joy.

However, Komal is not your usual wrestler. A lot of her wrestling style comes from her experiences in life. Ask her mother Kusum and she will tell you her daughter has been a fighter since childhood.

Komal hails from an extremely humble background. Her father is a migrant worker and does odd jobs to earn a living for his family. Her mother Kusum, on the other hand, is a mid-day meal worker in a government school. It is a family of seven – Komal has two older sisters and one younger brother and sister.

At first glance, Komal does not fulfill the criteria of becoming a world champion. She is a lanky, innocent-looking kid with no ounce of muscle who, you'd think, might break into two if someone attacks her. But it’s when the teenage wrestler steps on the mat that the critics go mum.

The Haryana-born turns into a romping machine then. She makes up for her lack of strength with her nimble feet and relentless leg attacks. The art of dodging and quickly going to the sides of the opponent for a takedown makes her technically superior to many of her competitors.

In the words of India’s cadet women’s team national coach Virender, Komal is a rare find. Unlike other wrestlers who rely heavily on strength, she puts her faith in technique and foot movement.

“She reminds me of how Japanese and American wrestlers play. She would keep moving, keep her guard up and look for the openings to either move to the side and do a takedown or go for the legs,” he says.

Komal’s favorite attack is to get into a standing lock and quickly grab the foot of her opponent to effect a takedown. Virender says this is her natural move and, although many of the wrestlers know about it, they still find it hard to evade.

“It’s just hard to evade that attack. She has used it so often at national level that many good wrestlers know it is coming but they still find themselves getting caught. One reason for it is because you are in an attacking stance and locked, and it’s hard to suddenly move into a defensive position,” he says.

However, you dig a little deeper and there is more to that special attack than meets the common eye.

The teenager’s tryst with wrestling started at Baba Gyan Ram Akhada where she used to go with family members to watch local dangals.

Initially, she faced bullying from local boys at the Akhada, who would at times beat her up whenever they spotted her watching the bout. Often, she would return with a swollen eye or a lip. This was when Komal first mentioned she wanted to be a wrestler.

“People think, time has changed for women in Haryana but, in reality, they are wrong. As a kid, there were local boys around her age, and some even bigger, who would bully her for entering the akhada. They would ask her to leave since, for them, wrestling was only a men’s sport. Then, one day, she came home with a swollen lip and told her father she wanted to learn wrestling. That is when her journey started,” Kumar recalls.

The incident was enough to toughen the frail-looking Komal. Her coach Krishnan swears by her determination and discipline and feels the two-time world champion was a natural for the sport.

“She is very disciplined and hardworking. She was a natural. I did not have to work a lot with her as, whatever I told her, she would grasp quickly. She just loves takedowns and is one of the most unpredictable. Many of her moves are from the time when she would fight those bullies,” he says.

Within two years of entering wrestling, Komal started making her presence felt at the international level. In 2019, she won both the Cadet Asian and World Championship gold medals. She also won the U15 Asian Championship title the same year.

However, just when she was inching closer to her dream, COVID-19 struck and halted her rise. The family's financial condition worsened to the point that they could not even manage three square meals, let alone a proper diet for Komal.

“We are a big family. When the lockdown happened, everything became very tough. My husband had no work and there was no source of income. We would get some money from Komal’s sponsorship that would help us survive,” Kusum says.

Wrestlers need a high protein diet which includes lots of dairy products such as milk and butter and lots of almonds. Komal, however, had to survive on cucumbers and fruits.

She says it is all part of a wrestler’s life as all these experiences make you stronger.

“Yes, there are problems, but I am still training towards my dreams. This is what I want to do and I will do it no matter what,” Komal says after much coaxing.

Komal dreams of becoming the next big thing in Indian wrestling. She wants to follow Sakshi Malik’s footsteps – India’s first woman Olympic medalist – and wants to establish her own identity.

She trains twice and sometimes even thrice a day at the local akhada in her village.

“I am working on my endurance and do body-weight training for now. My coach is helping me too,” she says.

Driven by passion, she is chasing history and dreams of finishing at the Olympic podium. She knows things will be different once she becomes an Olympic champion.

“I know how wrestlers are treated once they become Olympians. But I want to be more. There is already an Olympic bronze medalist and that is Sakshi Malik. She is an inspiration but I want to surpass her. I want to be an Olympic champion,” Komal says.

