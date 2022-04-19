Litmus test for Indian Greco Roman squad at the Asian Wrestling Championships

The Indian Greco Roman team will face a litmus test when they step on the mat at the Asian Wrestling Championships that gets underway on Tuesday in Mongolia.

The Indian contingent returned empty-handed in the 2021 edition in Almaty, which also acted as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India had won 14 medals, but all of them came in the freestyle category.

India's chief Greco Roman coach Hargobind Singh said that the podium finish will depend on getting favorable draws.

“An easy fixture in the preliminary round is good while a tough draw is likely to drain energy in the first round,” the Indian coach said over the phone from Ulaanbaatar.

Sunil Kumar, India’s star Greco Roman wrestler in men’s 87kg, will be one to watch. Kumar ended India’s 27 years drought by winning gold at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships held in February in Delhi.

India isn’t a powerhouse in the Greco Roman category, but Kumar feels confident of earning a podium finish in Ulaanbaatar.

“There are two-three good wrestlers in my group. But I’m fit to face the challenge,” Kumar said over the phone from Ulaanbaatar.

As per the official draw, Kumar is seeded in the quarterfinals and will face Japan's Sumi Masato in his first match.

India's overall team at the Asian Wrestling Championships

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is fielding a strong freestyle team for the Asian meet. Ravi Dahiya, India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist in men’s 57kg and Bajrang Punia, winner of the bronze medal in men’s 65kg, are among the 10-member men’s freestyle team.

Anshu Malik, the world silver medalist, will lead the Indian charge in the women’s freestyle event.

The 2022 Asian Wrestling Championships will also witness a strong Japanese and Chinese squads. Both Japan and China missed the 2021 edition of the continental meet due to travel issues related to the pandemic.

Team: Greco Roman: Arjun Halakurki, Gyanender, Neeraj, Sachin Sehrawat, Vikas, Sajan, Harpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar, Ravi and Prem.

Men: Freestyle: Ravi Dahiya, Mangal Kadiyan, Bajrang Punia, Naveen, Yash, Gourav Baliyan, Deepak Punia, Viky, Satyawart Kadiyan, Anirudh Kumar.

Women: Freestyle: Manisha, Swati Shinde, Sushma Shokeen, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Manisha, Radhika, Sonika Hooda, Nikki and Sudesh.

