Lovlina Borgohain forced to skip 8th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship over BFI infighting: Reports

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh has reportedly alleged that the suspended secretary general Hemanta Kalita pressurized Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, and other Assamese pugilists to withdraw from the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship.

Notably, the Nationals are scheduled to start from March 20 and will conclude on March 27 in Greater Noida.

“I won’t be participating in the upcoming Nationals as Assam is not sending any team. If Assam is not sending any team, I can’t go on my own as an individual boxer,” Lovlina recently told The Indian Express.

Lovlina Borgohain is keen to compete in the Nationals

However, Lovlina Borgohain and the boxers from Assam are keen to compete in the Nationals, according the Ajay Singh, who made his statements public while addressing the media on Wednesday, March 19.

“Assam is discouraging players from participating in the women's Nationals. Lovlina Borgohain has recorded a video of support. But officers have received a call that she has been asked by Hemanta Kalita not to participate. Because she owes a lot to Assam boxing, she is reconsidering her participation," Singh said while addressing the media (via The Bridge).

Notably, Hemanta Kalita and BFI’s treasurer Digvijay Singh were suspended with immediate effect after they were found guilty of ‘financial irregularities’ on Tuesday, March 18.

This decision was made after the Sports Authority of India (SAI) filed a complaint with the BFI president Singh for alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds. It’s worth noting that Kalita was in contention for the president's role alongside four other candidates as the BFI polls are scheduled for March 28.

However, his nomination was rejected as he needed to undergo a cooling-off period after serving two terms in different roles in the federation.

Hon’ble Justice (Retd.) Sudhir Kumar Jain was appointed to hold an independent investigation into the matter.

“Justice Jain has concluded his investigation and submitted his report, which has found both of you guilty of serious charges of financial irregularities and mismanagement of funds. The findings of the report establish a clear breach of fiduciary duties and responsibilities expected from individuals holding key positions within the Federation,” a letter addressed to Kalita and Singh stated.

Surprisingly, two days before this judgment, Ajay Singh and Hemanta Kalita clashed over the Nationals dates. However, a few hours after the BFI secretary issued the notification of the tournament’s postponement, Singh stated that the Women’s National Boxing Championship would go ahead as scheduled.

