Medals galore for Indian wrestlers at U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023

On day three of the U23 and U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023, the Indian contingent depicted unparalleled aptitude, hooking a total of seven medals. The impressive performance of the athletes yielded four gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals for India.

In the women's division, Parveen clinched the gold in the WW 43kg weight category. Athlete Neha turned out the winner in the WW 57kg weight category. Shiksha gloried in the WW 65kg weight category, and Kajal pictured her skill by winning the gold in the WW 73kg weight category.

Athlete Neha: 🥇in WW 57kg Weight Category

In the men's freestyle division, Saurabh occupied a well-deserved silver in the FS 80kg weight category. On the other hand, Sourabh and Narendar clutched bronze medals in the FS 65kg and FS 71kg weight categories, sequentially.

So far, India have secured a total of 17 medals - seven gold, six silver and four bronze.

Day 2 at U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 witnessed a tally of medals

Earlier, Day 2 of the U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 concluded with remarkable achievements for the Indian crew, as they won three gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

In the women's wrestling category, athlete Savita emerged as a champion, clinching the gold medal in the WW 61 kg weight category. Another outstanding performance came from Srishti, who overlooked her opponents in the WW 69 kg weight category and claimed the gold medal.

Rachna: 🥇in WW 40kg Weight Category

Rachna, displaying her exceptional skills and determination, secured the gold medal in the WW 40 kg weight category.

Impressive Performances in Men's Wrestling Category

In the men's wrestling category, Sachin exhibited his strength and skill in the GR 65 kg weight category, earning a well-deserved silver medal. Khelo India athlete Aman delivered an impressive performance in the GR 80 kg weight category, securing the silver medal.

Muskan, another KheloIndia athlete, demonstrated her worth in the WW 46 kg weight category, earning a silver medal. Ranjita exhibited her prowess in the WW 53 kg weight category, securing the bronze medal. She clashed fiercely against tough opponents and emerged triumphant.

The Indian wrestlers' exceptional performances on Day 2 of the U23 & U17 Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 and achievements not only bring glory to the nation but also inspire aspiring wrestlers to dream big and strive for excellence. As the tournament progresses, the Indian contingent is poised to make further strides and leave an unforgettable mark in the world of wrestling.

