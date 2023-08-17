In an unprecedented accomplishment, Mohit Kumar carved his name in the Indian wrestling record on Wednesday, hooking the coveted junior world champion title in the 61kg category of the U20 World Wrestling Championship.

He became the first Indian wrestler to achieve this award since 2019. Mohit's triumph flared in a drastic final showdown against Russia's Eldar Akhmadudinov.

Initiating the final trailing 0-6, Mohit showcased incredible stability as he capitalized on his rival's lagging dynamism. The Russian respective athlete stuttered as the bout advanced, providing Mohit with an opportunity to orchestrate a superb comeback. Mohit jetted ahead, slicing nine consecutive points, eventually determining victory in the 61kg category.

Notably, Mohit Kumar's triumph honors him as the fourth Indian freestyle wrestler to clutch a gold medal in the Junior World Championships. This extraordinary triumph further congeals India's prowess in the planet of wrestling.

Determining the championship's record, the last Indian wrestler to assert a junior championship title was Deepak Punia in 2019. Mohit's success is proof of the continued persistence and devotion that Indian wrestlers convey to the international stage.

Mohit Kumar's strategic takedown gimmick just before the end of the first spell set the tone for his predominant performance. As the bout resumed, it was evident that Mohit was in control, pleading his superiority with a sequence of push-out points that disrupted his foe's tempo.

Eldar Akhmadudinov, pursuing a break, even asked for a medical timeout to rescue his serenity. Nevertheless, Mohit Kumar's unrelenting attack and tactical powers ascertained unconquerable, confirming his victory in the 61kg Freestyle event with a final score of 9-8.

Jaideep shines in World Wrestling Championship

The wrestling triumph extended beyond Mohit's victory, as Jaideep proclaimed the 74kg bronze medal by beating Kyrgyzstan's Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich Baitashov.

While penning out about Jaideep's achievement, the SAI wrote:

"Joining the medal club, Khelo India Athlete Jaideep, who won in 74kg Freestyle Event after defeating Zhakshylyk Ruslanovich BAITASHOV by fall at the U20 World Championships. Congratulations on the Jaideep."

In a cooperative showcase of aptitude, the Indian men's freestyle wrestling team indicated excellent prowess, compiling a total of five medals thus far. This resonant success accentuates India's central sight and increasing power in the realm of international wrestling.