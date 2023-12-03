“My coach insisted that one must win the gold to create history” - Reetika Hooda after her win in the U-23 World Wrestling Championship

Reetika Hooda is a rising star from Rohtak, Haryana, whose wrestling journey has reached a pinnacle recently. She became the first Indian woman wrestler to win the U-23 World Wrestling Championships this year.

Reetika outplayed Kennedy Blades of USA 9-2 in the final of 76kg in Tirana, Albania to etch her name in the record books. No other Indian woman had even qualified for the final in the previous editions of the annual event for age group categories.

Ahead of the U-23 World Championships, she shifted from the 72kg to 76kg category after competing for two years under the former. She has also won bronze medals at the 2023 Ibrahim Moustafa Wrestling Ranking Series in Egypt and the Asian Wrestling Championships 2023 in Kazakhstan.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Reetika shared insights into her daily training, the mentors who shaped her, the euphoria of standing on the podium as a history-maker, and much more.

Excerpts from Reetika Hooda's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda

#1 What motivated Reetika Hooda to pursue wrestling, and why did you choose it as a sport?

Reetika Hooda: I was always interested in sports from my school days. I was playing handball when I was in 9th standard and got selected for the national team. My father refused to continue handball and asked me to switch to an individual sport. I used to fight a lot with my brother at our residence, and that's when my father advised me to take up wrestling. I started practicing wrestling from the year 2015.

#2 How has your father’s support been throughout your journey till now?

Reetika Hooda: My mother and father have been my biggest support. My whole family has supported me and cared for whatever I eat, my practice schedules, and the journey. I have not faced any hurdles regarding the support I have received. My father often told me to concentrate only on the game and improve my skills, and the family would take care of whatever was needed to achieve that goal.

Even when people in my city doubted me and asked my father if I would succeed in the sport, he replied that he was sure I would succeed someday.

#3 How did you transition from participating in the 72kg category to winning gold in the 76kg category at the U-23 Wrestling World Championship?

Reetika Hooda: I have been performing well and winning medals in the 72kg category for the past year. Since my coach asked me to shift to the 68kg or 76 kg category, I tried the 76kg category.

Though I lost in the Asian Games and Senior Championships in the 76kg category, my coach still wanted me to compete in the same category. I also took help from my nutritionist to take care of my daily diet to improve my performance.

#4 Who are the mentors or coaches who played a significant role in your wrestling journey?

Reetika Hooda: In Rohtak, at the Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium, my main coach is Mandeep Singh, and I’ve been training under him from the beginning. He motivates me and keeps me on the right track, even if I win or lose. The other coach is Jadgish Danda, who is a retired Air Force professional. I also train under him regularly.

#5 How did it feel to win the U-23 Wrestling World Championship gold, and what emotions accompanied the victory?

Reetika Hooda: My coach prepared me in full swing for the U-23 Championship. Winning the gold was the only thing in my mind that was running throughout. Nobody from India has ever won the title before, and even my coach insisted that one must win the gold to create history.

My joy knew no bounds when I won the gold medal. My parents and coaches were very proud and happy for me at that moment. The support I received from Reliance Foundation was immense in terms of nutrition, physiotherapy, and strength training, which helped me achieve this big feat.

#6 What support and facilities have you received from CU, and how did it benefit you?

Reetika Hooda: I just joined the University, and they have fully supported me. Earlier, when I was in Rajasthan, getting the necessary support was quite difficult. Chandigarh University has been very supportive in my journey.

#7 How has your idol inspired you in this journey, and what lessons have you taken from her achievements?

Reetika Hooda: Amit Elor, an American wrestler, is my inspiration. She is an eight-time world champion in all categories. I have played against her in the world junior championships, where I lost badly, with scores of 11-1. Even my family members asked me to score a single point against her and said they would accept me as a wrestler. I’m happy that I could prove that.

#8 Can you describe a typical training day and how you maintain motivation for continuous improvement?

Reetika Hooda: I wake up by 04:30 AM. My academy is just 15 minutes from home, and the training starts at 05:25 AM. We practice till 09:00 AM, and after returning from training, I eat my breakfast in the academy with enough protein. I sleep for some time in the afternoon and go back to training by 04:30 PM, and it goes on till 08:00 PM.

My lunch and dinner includes roti with vegetable and a glass of lassi. I prefer drinking lassi over milk. During my off days, I completely rest the whole day and get enough sleep to recover.

#9 Apart from wrestling, which other sports do you follow, and who is your favorite player or athlete in those sports?

Reetika Hooda: I don't follow any other sport in specific, but my favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra, and I draw a lot of inspiration from him.

#10 How has Reliance Foundation supported you in the journey so far?

Reetika Hooda: Reliance Foundation has supported me with assistance in nutrition, strength and conditioning, and physiotherapy and has always been an integral part of my journey. I work closely with my strength and conditioning coach and will meet him again soon.

#11 Your achievements also include securing a gold medal at the National Games, where you triumphed over Olympian Divya Kakran. What does that mean to you?

Reetika Hooda: I was lucky to win over Divya Kakran, as I had many instances against her on the mat. I lost against her three times before our National Games encounter. I lost against her in the Senior Nationals, World Championships trials, and during last year’s National Games. I inflicted her favorite move on herself to win against her before she attacked me.