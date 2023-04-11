The Indian women's wrestling team collected two medals, including a silver in 68kg on the first day of the freestyle competition on Tuesday at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Of the five weight categories that offered medals on Tuesday, Nisha won silver in the 68kg. She lost 0-10 by fall to Japanese Ami Ishii in the gold medal match.

Nisha had her chances in the final, but the Japanese wrestler was technically far superior to the Indian and it proved to be a big advantage as the match progressed. Ami raced to a 2-0 lead in the opening 30 seconds and surged ahead 4-0 in the first three minutes of the six-minute bout.

However, Nisha’s weak attack in the last two minutes allowed the Japanese to further increase the margin of victory. The Indian wrestler looked exhausted in the last 50 seconds as it gave the Japanese a chance to pin Nisha down and take home the gold medal.

India’s second medal of the day came in the 76kg as Priya beat Japan’s Mizuki Nagashima 2-1.

Indian wrestlers couldn’t grab chances in the other three weight categories to swell their medal tally. Neelam lost to China’s Ziqi Feng 0-10 for a bronze medal in 50kg, while Sito lost in the quarterfinals to Kazakhstan’s Marina Sedneva 0-4 in the 55kg.

Experienced Sarita Mor failed to enter the medal round in the 59kg. In the round robin contest, she won her first-round match against Mongolian Bolortuya Khurelkhuu 4-1, while lost to Japan’s Yui Sakano in the second round 1-6. In the third round, Sarita suffered a 0-8 defeat at the China’s Zhuomalaga.

The women’s freestyle competition will continue Wednesday, while the men’s freestyle will start Thursday.

Earlier on Monday in the Greco Roman competition, the Indian team won one silver and four bronze medals. Rupin won silver in 55kg, while Neeraj (63kg), Vikas (72kg) and Sunil Kumar (87kg) won bronze medals in their respective weight categories.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India finish Greco-Roman round with four medals!



#WrestleAstana #Wrestling #SKIndianSports Vikas wins Bronze for India in the 72Kg GR category on Day 2 of the Asian Wrestling Championships! 🥉India finish Greco-Roman round with four medals! Vikas wins Bronze for India in the 72Kg GR category on Day 2 of the Asian Wrestling Championships! 🥉🇮🇳India finish Greco-Roman round with four medals! 👌#WrestleAstana #Wrestling #SKIndianSports https://t.co/iTEGEqJ1sH

Sumit (60kg), Ashu (67kg), Sajan (77kg), Rohit Dahiya (82kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg) weren’t successful in winning medals in Greco Roman.

