"Not the right thing to leave the battlefield just because you didn't get justice" - Dr. Ritu Singh on Sakshi Malik's retirement

Social activist and psychologist Dr. Ritu Singh expressed disappointment on Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik's retirement after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) results were announced on Thursday, December 21.

Sanjay Singh was elected as the new president of the national federation after a landslide victory of 40-7 votes against former Indian wrestler Anita Sheoran in a two-way race. Sanjay Singh is the loyalist and business partner of ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

While addressing a press conference after the election results, Sakshi Malik announced a shocking retirement at the age of 31, refusing to play under the presidency of anyone close to Brij Bhushasn.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, social activist Dr. Ritu Singh felt retirement wasn't the ideal solution and asked the Indian grappler to continue her fight.

"I don't feel this is the right thing that you leave the battlefield just because you didn't get justice. I don't accept this fact. Fight till your last breath," Ritu said.

"I can empathise with what she might be feeling. But this isn't the way. You are a wrestler….when you can bear the pressure on your body and fight then you shouldn't be weak," she added.

Why Sakshi Malik doesn't want to play under newly elected president?

Top Indian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia along with many young wrestlers hit the streets of Jantar Mantar in the national capital earlier this year. They demanded the resignation of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from the WFI presidency role.

The wrestlers alleged cases of sexual harassment and molestation by Singh against many female wrestlers, for which a chargesheet was also filed.

Further, WFI was suspended by global governing body United World Wrestling for failing to hold elections in due time. The elections were delayed until Supreme Court of India finally paved the way for it.

Ahead of the elections, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia visited Union Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, to request him from barring close members of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from contesting elctions.

Sanjay Singh was the head of the Uttar Pradesh Wresting Federation and was also part of WFI's previous executive council. Singh also assumed the post of joint secretary at the national federation since the period of 2019.

"If Brij Bhushan Singh’s business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI, I quit wrestling," Sakshi said in a press conference while announcing her decision to quit the combat sport.

Sakshi also showed support for former Commonwealth Games medalist Anita Sheoran, citing that a female president in the federation will make things smooth for all female wrestlers.