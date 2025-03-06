Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar granted bail in Sagar Dhankar murder case

Double Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar was granted bail in the Sagar Dhankar murder case by the Delhi High Court. The 41-year-old Indian wrestler was released by the Delhi High Court on a bail bond of Rs. 50,000/- and with two sureties.

Justice Sanjiv Narula granted bail to the two-time Olympic medalist after the latter had spent 3.5 years in Tihar jail for the murder of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar back in May 2021. Dhankar succumbed to his injuries after being beaten up by Sushil Kumar and others at the Chhatrasal Stadium on 4th May 2021 over a property dispute.

Delhi Police named Kumar as the main accused in the murder case along with 17 others. Two other junior wrestlers, alongside Dhankar, also suffered minor injuries after they were attacked by Suhsil Kumar and the others accused.

Sushil Kumar was previously granted bail in July 2023 for knee surgery.

How many medals has Sushil Kumar won for India?

Sushil Kumar won two Olympic medals for India across three editions of the tournament. He made his Olympics debut at the 2004 edition in Athens and finished 14th in the 60kg category.

The Delhi-born athlete transitioned into the 66kg category event and secured a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. He followed it up with a silver medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, losing to Japan's Tatsuhiro Yonemitsu in the 66kg gold medal bout.

Kumar has one gold medal at the World Championships, three gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, one bronze at the 2006 Asian Games, five gold medals at the Commonwealth Championship, and four medals, including one gold, one silver, and a couple of bronze medals at the Asian Championships.

He won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, 2014, and 2018. Between 2003 and 2018, Sushil represented India and won 10 gold, two silver, and five bronze medals in the senior category.

